Singer Zayn Malik hints new music is coming by dropping teaser video

The news comes just weeks after Malik shared an emotional message to his fans in a post on Twitter, thanking them for their support over the years.



He wrote: "I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to. Love and adore you and see everything you do for me."



It was also recently revealed Malik has been busy in the studio working with One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder, who let the news slip during an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.



Tedder said of the collaboration: "I guess the cat’s out of the bag, but I’ve been working with Zayn a bunch for the past eight months as well.”



He added: "I was floored by his voice. Absolutely floored. I was like, okay, this guy's nuts."



Tedder previously wrote a song called Right Now for One Direction.