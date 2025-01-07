Dune star Zendaya sparks engagement speculation at Golden Globes with a sparkling ring

Zendaya is generating engagement speculation after wearing a massive diamond on her left ring finger during the Golden Globes.

Representatives for Zendaya and her longtime partner, Tom Holland, did not return requests for comment from The Associated Press on Monday (Jan 6), a day after the 28-year-old Emmy Award-winner attended the telecast at the Beverly Hilton.

People magazine said the pair is engaged, citing “a family source”. Another source told the magazine that Holland shared the news with friends around New Year’s Eve. TMZ was the first to report the engagement, citing “sources close to the couple”.