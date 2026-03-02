Spider-Man stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are married, claims stylist Law Roach
The famously private couple have not confirmed the news.
Actors Zendaya and Tom Holland have reportedly tied the knot, according to comments made by Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach on the red carpet at the Actor Awards 2026.
Speaking to Access Hollywood at the event on Sunday (Mar 1), Roach said: “The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” before adding with a laugh that the claim was “very true”.
Neither Zendaya, Holland nor representatives for the couple have publicly confirmed the marriage.
Speculation about the couple’s relationship status intensified in February after Zendaya was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a gold band on her left ring finger, prompting rumours that the pair already got married.
Zendaya and Holland, who met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, confirmed their relationship in 2021 and have largely kept their romance private.
Whispers of their engagement surfaced in January 2025 when Zendaya wore a diamond ring on her left ring finger at the Golden Globes. American media outlet TMZ then confirmed that Holland had proposed at one of Zendaya’s family homes between Christmas and New Year’s in December 2024.
Later in 2025, Holland appeared to confirm their engagement when he corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend, clarifying with a laugh: “Fiancee.”
The actors have co-starred in three Spider-Man films thus far, with Holland playing the role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man and Zendaya playing his love interest MJ.
The fourth instalment of the franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will hit the screens on Jul 30, 2026 in Singapore.