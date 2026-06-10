Zhang Linghe, Dylan Wang, Xiao Zhan: 8 Chinese period drama actors fans can't get enough of

Chinese dramas have been making waves among drama fans, with stars like Zhang Linghe and Xiao Zhan building massive followings, and some fans even taking their devotion to the next level.

Across Weibo, Reddit, and Xiaohongshu, viewers have been sharing their picks for actors who completely own historical looks, turning traditional costumes into a full aesthetic vibe of their own.

But according to netizens, some wear historical robes better than others, and are commonly praised for their ethereal, elegant presence that pulls their audiences straight into another time.

Here are their picks for the stars who look best in historical dramas. Do you agree?

1. XIAO ZHAN, 34