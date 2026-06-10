Zhang Linghe, Dylan Wang, Xiao Zhan: 8 Chinese period drama actors fans can't get enough of
Who carries their historical robes best?
Chinese dramas have been making waves among drama fans, with stars like Zhang Linghe and Xiao Zhan building massive followings, and some fans even taking their devotion to the next level.
Across Weibo, Reddit, and Xiaohongshu, viewers have been sharing their picks for actors who completely own historical looks, turning traditional costumes into a full aesthetic vibe of their own.
But according to netizens, some wear historical robes better than others, and are commonly praised for their ethereal, elegant presence that pulls their audiences straight into another time.
Here are their picks for the stars who look best in historical dramas. Do you agree?
1. XIAO ZHAN, 34
After his breakout role in the 2019 xianxia (a genre of Chinese fantasy) drama The Untamed, Xiao Zhan fast became a fan favourite, not just in China, but globally. Since then, he’s grown his following through period dramas like The Longest Promise (2023) and The Legend Of Zang Hai (2025).
Fans often discuss his striking historical visuals, pointing to his refined features, elegant styling and natural fit in costume dramas, alongside his expressive on-screen performances that draw them in.
2. WANG YIBO, 28
Xiao's co-star in The Untamed, Wang Yibo, also became a fan favourite almost overnight, thanks to the hit series.
Fans often highlight his sharp yet minimalist style on screen, from his clean features to his understated styling, which gives him a cool, composed look that fits historical roles well, like in Legend Of Fei (2020) and Luoyang (2021).
3. CHENG YI, 36
Cheng Yi is often dubbed one of the strongest wuxia (traditional genre of Chinese historical fantasy incorporating martial arts) actors of our time, known for historical dramas such as Love And Redemption (2020), Immortal Samsara (2022), and Mysterious Lotus Casebook (2023).
Viewers love him for his striking looks, intense emotional expressions and restrained on-screen presence, which they say help make his performances feel especially convincing in historical settings.
4. ZHANG LINGHE, 28
Of course, the list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning one of the most talked-about stars right now: Zhang Linghe. The Pursuit Of Jade actor often trends on social media whenever a new costume of his drama airs, and according to fans, his recent surge in popularity has been driven by what they are calling his "perfect ancient aesthetic” – sharp features, tall frame and styling that fits historical costumes almost effortlessly.
5. LUO YUNXI, 37
According to netizens, Luo Yunxi is especially loved in emotionally heavy, poetic roles such as Ashes Of Love (2018) and Till The End Of The Moon (2023).
He is often praised for his delicate, refined look in costume dramas, with with some even saying he “looks like he stepped out of a painting” in costume.
6. YANG YANG, 34
A long-time fan favourite, Yang Yang is often described as the “classic male lead template” – polished and composed with a look that works well in both modern and period dramas.
Fans say his clean-cut features make even fantasy-heavy costumes feel sleek and elegant on screen.
7. DYLAN WANG, 27
The Meteor Garden star saw his popularity surge after Love Between Fairy And Devil (2022), where viewers were especially drawn to his commanding, visually striking on-screen presence.
His strong facial features and bold styling are often talked about, with many saying he brings a "magnetic energy" look that suits fantasy and historical roles well.
8. TAN JIANCI, 35
The idol-turned-actor has, in recent years, been dubbed a “hidden gem” in costume dramas.
After Lost You Forever (2023), viewers increasingly praised his on-screen versatility, but also his ability to carry both soft and more intense looks, with styling that shifts easily between charming and more layered historical roles.
This story was originally published in 8days.
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