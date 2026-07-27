Chinese actor Zhang Linghe doesn't have a regular hairstylist, says his hair is cut 'randomly'

When asked if that meant he simply walked into random neighbourhood salons, the actor said no.

"It's just random. Whoever's doing my make-up just cuts it," he said. "They just cut my hair while they're at it."

So does that mean Zhang has very high standards for the people who do his make-up? Or do they at least have hairdressing training?

The actor, once again, gave the most nonchalant answer.

"Don't they all know how? They're hairstylists," he said. "It saves me the hassle too."

Netizens were obviously tickled by how unbothered he was, with many attributing his laid-back attitude to his good looks.

"A handsome person looks good with anything. He can pull off any hairstyle," praised one fan, while another remarked: "Being handsome just makes you invincible."

A netizen even joked: "Don't worry, he'd be super handsome even if he were bald."

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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