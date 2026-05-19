Pursuit Of Jade actor Zhang Linghe’s chaotic airport escort in New York goes viral

Chinese actor Zhang Linghe may have attended the Gucci Cruise 2027 show in New York alongside stars like Shawn Mendes and Mariah Carey, but it was his chaotic airport arrival that got the internet buzzing.

Videos circulating on Weibo and Xiaohongshu showed the 28-year-old Pursuit Of Jade star being rushed through crowds at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport by a team of burly bodyguards.

Zhang later addressed the incident in a social media video, admitting he was baffled by the intense security escort.