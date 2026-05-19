Pursuit Of Jade actor Zhang Linghe’s chaotic airport escort in New York goes viral
The Chinese actor thought “something serious had happened” during the chaotic airport scene.
Chinese actor Zhang Linghe may have attended the Gucci Cruise 2027 show in New York alongside stars like Shawn Mendes and Mariah Carey, but it was his chaotic airport arrival that got the internet buzzing.
Videos circulating on Weibo and Xiaohongshu showed the 28-year-old Pursuit Of Jade star being rushed through crowds at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport by a team of burly bodyguards.
Zhang later addressed the incident in a social media video, admitting he was baffled by the intense security escort.
“The bodyguards were huge. That day at the airport, I felt like they lifted me off the ground, like I was flying through the air,” he said, adding that he genuinely thought “something serious had happened” when they surrounded him.
Clips of the chaotic scene quickly went viral, with related hashtags racking up millions of views on Weibo. One discussion thread alone surpassed 7.5 million views as fans replayed footage of the actor being hurried through the terminal.
Some netizens joked that even at 1.9m tall, Zhang looked tiny beside the guards.
“He genuinely looked like he thought he got arrested,” one user commented.
Another quipped: “This looks less like celebrity protection and more like airport extraction.”
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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