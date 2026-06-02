Pursuit Of Jade star Zhang Linghe to reimburse fans after viral overcrowding incident in China

“This is Linghe's first time working in Nanning, and we were all eagerly anticipating this event and looking forward to meeting you all face-to-face,” the statement said, according to the in-app translation. It added that the team understood that many fans had travelled from other cities to see the star.

“For fans who came to Nanning, all travel and accommodation expenses incurred due to this event will be fully compensated by the artiste and his studio,” it read.

According to the statement, eligible expenses include accommodation costs, airfare and high-speed rail ticket purchases, cancellation or amendment fees and taxi fares within Nanning.

Fans seeking reimbursement have been asked to submit supporting documents by Jun 3, 12pm local time, with compensation expected to be completed by Jun 15 following verification.

The apology and compensation come after a brand event for Molsion eyewear featuring Zhang – who was announced ambassador for the brand in April this year – was disrupted by massive crowds at a shopping mall in Nanning, Guangxi.

According to Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday, fans had begun queuing outside the mall from the early morning of the event day. Videos circulating online showed large crowds gathered around the mall entrance.