Pursuit Of Jade star Zhang Linghe to reimburse fans after viral overcrowding incident in China
Zhang Linghe's team has apologised to fans, following a recent incident that saw the cancellation of his in-person appearance at an eyewear brand event in China.
Chinese actor and Pursuit Of Jade star Zhang Linghe and his studio will reimburse fans for travel and accommodation expenses after an in-person promotional event in Nanning, China, was cancelled amid safety concerns due to overwhelming crowds.
In a statement posted on Weibo on Sunday (May 31), Zhang’s team apologised for the last-minute change of the in-person event into an online livestream, affirming that safety remained its top priority.
“This is Linghe's first time working in Nanning, and we were all eagerly anticipating this event and looking forward to meeting you all face-to-face,” the statement said, according to the in-app translation. It added that the team understood that many fans had travelled from other cities to see the star.
“For fans who came to Nanning, all travel and accommodation expenses incurred due to this event will be fully compensated by the artiste and his studio,” it read.
According to the statement, eligible expenses include accommodation costs, airfare and high-speed rail ticket purchases, cancellation or amendment fees and taxi fares within Nanning.
Fans seeking reimbursement have been asked to submit supporting documents by Jun 3, 12pm local time, with compensation expected to be completed by Jun 15 following verification.
The apology and compensation come after a brand event for Molsion eyewear featuring Zhang – who was announced ambassador for the brand in April this year – was disrupted by massive crowds at a shopping mall in Nanning, Guangxi.
According to Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday, fans had begun queuing outside the mall from the early morning of the event day. Videos circulating online showed large crowds gathered around the mall entrance.
When the doors opened, fans surged forward in an attempt to enter the mall and secure viewing spots. ETtoday reported that the force of the crowd resulted in a glass door shattering, scattering broken glass across the ground. Five individuals were reportedly injured with minor cuts and were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Footage shared on social media also showed crowds packed across the six floors of the mall, with escalators and walkways filled with people hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor.
Out of safety concerns, the planned in-person appearance was then called off and replaced with an online livestream instead.
In the statement, Zhang’s team said it was “deeply hurt and apologetic” that fans had travelled with high expectations but left disappointed.
The studio added that it would conduct a “comprehensive internal review of this incident” and ensure event preparations for future events would better identify potential risks and create a safer environment for fans.
Zhang, 28, is currently one of China’s most popular actors, having starred in dramas including Love Between Fairy And Devil, The Princess Royal and, more recently, Pursuit Of Jade.
Zhang is also starring in a sustainability documentary series, The Answer Is Earth.