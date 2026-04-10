Zhang Linghe vs Yang Yang: Social media users debate on who's China’s most handsome actor

With his sharp features, polished image and, what many plastic surgeons have described as near-perfect symmetry, he essentially set the benchmark for C-dramas like Love O2O (2016) and You Are My Glory (2021).

Then came Zhang, 28, and let’s just say he didn’t arrive quietly.

He was already gaining traction as a leading male actor in dramas such as The Princess Royal (2024), and Our Generation (2025). But it is the massive success of Pursuit Of Jade, that has made him one of the most talked-about faces.

Literally.

Like Yang Yang, aesthetic doctors are also raving about how Zhang has that lauded symmetrical face.

And yes, we saw and are still tickled by those “Foundation General” memes.