Actor Zhang Yaodong reveals he has two 'adorable and beautiful' daughters
The 46-year-old says he deeply regrets not having been there for his kids throughout their childhood.
In July, 46-year-old Mediacorp actor Zhang Yaodong was accused by a netizen of being a serial cheater.
He was also said to have two kids with a long-time girlfriend.
While the actor didn't respond to the allegations at that time, he took to his Instagram on Saturday (Nov 9) to drop a bombshell.
Sharing a picture of two young ladies wearing hanboks in Korea, Yaodong wrote: “This is my first time going overseas with my two adorable and beautiful daughters.”
Based on the photo, both girls look like they are in their teens.
“Our trip was short but it was really meaningful,” said Yaodong.
“I was not able to be part of their childhood due to various reasons, I am deeply sorry [about it],” he added.
Yaodong also said he will be with his daughters and “witness every step of their lives” from here on out.
“[I] Will never be absent in their lives anymore,” he said.
The actor, however, did not share the identity of the mother of his daughters.
This story was originally published in 8Days.