Actor Zhang Yaodong mourns father’s death in tribute post

Zhang shared that his father was a man of few words and "always shared the joys and kept the hardships to himself".

"He was a loyal and hardworking man, who lived a simple, frugal life while quietly sacrificing so much for us."

Zhang reminisced about watching his father work, whether he was frying char kway teow, preparing roasted meats or planting Chinese herbs.

"Even when your leg was so badly burned that the skin was raw and torn, you endured the pain and remained standing at your post," he recalled.

He also thanked his father for raising him and his two siblings "so well", for putting them through university and for his unwavering support.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry that I was always abroad and couldn't be by your side more often," said Zhang, adding that his father always protected them in his own special way.

"Dad, you worked far too hard in this life. Please rest well now. You no longer have to endure any pain. Go to a place of happiness. We will meet again."

Closing the post with a heartfelt tribute, the actor shared that his father will remain in their hearts eternally. "I love you, Dad," he wrote.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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