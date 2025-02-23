Actor Zhang Yaodong no longer Mediacorp artiste following series of scandals

Zhang Yaodong, who was involved in successive scandals regarding his personal life, is no longer a Mediacorp artiste.

Mediacorp told Singapore-based Chinese news outlet 8world in a report published on Feb 20 that the 47-year-old is not represented by its talent agency, The Celebrity Agency (TCA), after the latter sought clarification regarding recent online allegations that Zhang had fathered kids abroad.

The Malaysian actor, who built his career in Singapore, saw his reputation go up in flames in July 2024 when a netizen accused him of being a serial cheater.

Zhang, who has long claimed he is single, later admitted to having two daughters but did not reveal the identity of their mother.

In January this year, further allegations surfaced online, claiming that he had more “illegitimate children” in China, Indonesia and Thailand.

At the time, his TCA manager told 8world that they were unable to comment on his behalf.

8world later sought clarification from Mediacorp’s Corporate Communications department and was told: “Mediacorp no longer represents Zhang Yaodong and is therefore unable to comment on the inquiries.”

Although TCA has not issued an official statement regarding his employment status, Zhang's profile has been removed from its website.

Zhang got his start in showbiz after competing in Mediacorp talent contest Star Search in 2001.

He has starred in more than 50 dramas including The Greatest Love Of All (2007) and Daybreak (2019), both of which earned him Best Actor nominations at the Star Awards. His last project was 2024’s Born To Shine.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/