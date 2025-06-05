Actor Zhang Yaodong spotted serving diners at his Tampines zi char stall after staff resigns

Almost a year after his scandal, former Mediacorp actor Zhang Yaodong seems to be moving on pretty well.

While the 47-year-old Malaysia-born actor never responded to allegations of him impregnating various women, he did reveal in November that he has two daughters, and deeply regrets not having been there for them throughout their childhood.

In February, it was revealed that Zhang is no longer managed by Mediacorp's talent management arm The Celebrity Agency.



So what has Zhang, who is nominated in the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes category at this year's Star Awards, been up to lately?

The actor was recently spotted manning a seafood zi char (cooked dishes) stall in a Tampines Industrial Park coffee shop.

A diner named Xia Tian De Yu Er on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, had noticed Zhang working the cash register and took to the platform to share about it.

"The food stall I eat at every afternoon turned out to be run by him. I only saw him coming to help because his staff resigned," wrote the diner.

They also remarked that Zhang, who helped to take orders and serve customers, "looked better in person" and praised him for being polite.