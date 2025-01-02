Chinese actress Zhao Lusi reveals she has depression and was physically abused

On Wednesday, Zhao took to Weibo to address her health concerns and revealed her battle with depression and that she had been abused multiple times. In her post, Zhao also added pictures from her recovery process which showed that her weight had been 36.9kg at one point.

She wrote: "In 2019, I began experiencing depression. I heard things like, 'Stop making a big deal out of it,' and 'Just think positively, and everything will be fine.' I, too, thought I was being overly dramatic and sensitive, so I didn’t take my mental health seriously."

She revealed that over the years, she started experiencing a myriad ailments including pneumonia, hearing loss, hives, nausea and neck pain.

"I also dealt with the loss of loved ones and cancer diagnoses within my family, all in quick succession. But the magnitude of these events overshadowed my feelings, leading me to continue ignoring my own problems," she added.