Chinese actress Zhao Lusi reveals she has depression and was physically abused
On Wednesday (Jan 1), the 26-year-old took to her Weibo page to address concerns surrounding her health and revealed that she had been abused as a student.
Popular Chinese actress Zhao Lusi addressed concerns surrounding her health in a Weibo post on Wednesday (Jan 1). The post comes weeks after she was spotted slumped in a wheelchair at a hospital, with multiple reports claiming that the 26-year-old fell ill while filming her new drama.
In the days that followed, videos of Zhao's recovery progress were released online – revealing that she had difficulty with basic motor functions such as walking and eating. During this time, an anonymous post – from a user claiming to be Zhao's friend – alleged that, in 2019, Zhao was physically and verbally abused by her company's staff.
On Wednesday, Zhao took to Weibo to address her health concerns and revealed her battle with depression and that she had been abused multiple times. In her post, Zhao also added pictures from her recovery process which showed that her weight had been 36.9kg at one point.
She wrote: "In 2019, I began experiencing depression. I heard things like, 'Stop making a big deal out of it,' and 'Just think positively, and everything will be fine.' I, too, thought I was being overly dramatic and sensitive, so I didn’t take my mental health seriously."
She revealed that over the years, she started experiencing a myriad ailments including pneumonia, hearing loss, hives, nausea and neck pain.
"I also dealt with the loss of loved ones and cancer diagnoses within my family, all in quick succession. But the magnitude of these events overshadowed my feelings, leading me to continue ignoring my own problems," she added.
Zhao then revealed her past experiences with abuse, writing: "When I was a child, people called me a 'useless vase'. During after-school tutoring, I was beaten in the teacher's dormitory. At the time, I thought being punished for poor grades was justified and didn’t dare to speak out because 'you must always find the problem in yourself'.
"As I grew older, I was beaten again for failing an audition. I didn’t dare to make a fuss – I just wanted to escape. I got used to handling things on my own and never developed the habit of seeking help from anyone."
Adding that she never mentioned her illness before as she "didn't want it to be used as a publicity stunt", Zhao asserted that "depression as a disorder is an illness".
"It cannot simply be resolved by 'thinking positively' or 'talking it out'."
She ended her post by thanking "everyone who cared" about her.
"Because of love, I’ve lived once more. Wishing you all a Happy New Year and endless happiness."