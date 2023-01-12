Actor Zheng Geping leaving Mediacorp to ‘give myself more space’; meditation and fitness on the cards

Still, “I don’t think I can leave this industry completely… it’s a job I love,” he said, sharing that he might go deeper into fitness – he published a how-to book called Star Fitness in 2013 and earned a degree in sports science during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – and take up acting or producing projects if worthwhile opportunities present themselves.

But, for a while, at least, he plans to concentrate on “giving myself more space to focus on what I want to do next”, taking “time to calm myself down”. “There are many things I want to learn. Whether it’s acting, producing or fitness, you can never learn enough. Those are schools you never graduate from.”

One of the things he wants to study is meditation. “It’s nothing to do with religion, it’s just something I’ve been practising,” he said. “Sometimes, I’m so tired, I fall asleep in five minutes! I’d prefer to get to 45 minutes. One must cultivate their own inner space every day, without communication, phone, work.” It’s also easy to fall into the habit of scrolling social media during lulls, and as a result, “miss out on communication with yourself”.

In contrast, “when you can focus, you gain so much inner peace and clarity. And then, when you start work, it’s different. You see things differently,” he said. “I want to contribute more, so, I need to work on myself, and improve myself, so I can come back and do better.”

Does that mean we’ll see more of him again on screen in the near future? Well, probably not for two years or so, he mused.

He will continue to update fans on his activities via social media, though. “I will let them know I'm still alive and don’t have dementia,” he quipped. “They’ve supported me for so many years – I have a duty and responsibility to them. I don’t post offhandedly – I think it’s important to convey positive vibes.”

In a statement, Ivy Low, head of TCA, paid tribute to Zheng’s achievements, saying: “A household name, Geping has portrayed some of the most iconic characters onscreen… We would like to thank him for his creative contributions, both as an actor and a producer. While we will miss him greatly, we wish him all the best.”