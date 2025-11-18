Veteran actor Zheng Geping receives Public Service Medal from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam
The 61-year-old Singaporean actor, who attended the National Day Investiture 2025 with his wife, Hong Huifang, received the medal for his contributions to the Woodlands community for the past 15 years.
In August this year, veteran Singaporean actor Zheng Geping shared on Facebook that he had been conferred the Public Service Medal 2025, also known as Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (PBM).
On Sunday (Nov 16), he finally received his medal at the National Day Investiture 2025 ceremony at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio.
"I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the Public Service Award – Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (PBM) from our President, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam," Zheng shared on Instagram.
The 61-year-old received the award for his quiet contribution to the Woodlands community for the past 15 years.
Surprisingly, he does not live in that constituency, but joined the community's volunteer group about 15 years ago under a friend's encouragement.
"My sincere gratitude to our dearest Grassroots Adviser, Ms Mariam Jaafar, for the nomination, recognition, and unwavering support. Thank you for your leadership, guidance, and trust," wrote Zheng.
He added that it is a privilege to serve alongside Mariam Jaafar and their "wonderful Woodlands CCC family".
"I truly appreciate every one of you for your encouragement and partnership," he added.
Zheng, of course, did not forget about his family. His wife, Hong Huifang, was also present at the ceremony to show her support.
"A heartfelt thank you to my family for your constant support, understanding, and for often stepping forward to volunteer as well," he gushed. "Your love and encouragement make this journey meaningful."
The actor then congratulated his Woodlands CCC Chairman, "bro Milton Koh", on his Public Service Medal this year: "You are an inspiration and a role model to us all."
"Thank you, everyone, for walking this journey with me. I will continue to serve our community with dedication and heart," assured Zheng.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/