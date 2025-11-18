Veteran actor Zheng Geping receives Public Service Medal from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam

In August this year, veteran Singaporean actor Zheng Geping shared on Facebook that he had been conferred the Public Service Medal 2025, also known as Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (PBM).

On Sunday (Nov 16), he finally received his medal at the National Day Investiture 2025 ceremony at ITE College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the Public Service Award – Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (PBM) from our President, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam," Zheng shared on Instagram.

The 61-year-old received the award for his quiet contribution to the Woodlands community for the past 15 years.

Surprisingly, he does not live in that constituency, but joined the community's volunteer group about 15 years ago under a friend's encouragement.