Chinese actress Zheng Shuang fined US$46m for tax evasion

Chinese actress Zheng Shuang is facing yet another controversy, just seven months after her surrogacy scandal.

The 30-year-old was ordered on Friday (Aug 27) by China’s State Tax Administration (STA) to pay a fine of 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion. This comes from her failure to disclose 191 million yuan in earnings between 2019 and 2020 – including for her role in the TV series A Chinese Ghost Story.

The South China Morning Post quoted a spokesperson for the STA who said that the complicated case “involves multiple regions, multiple companies and multiple performing arts projects across the country”.

“Over the past four months, comprehensive and in-depth inspections have been conducted on Zheng Shuang’s use of the ‘yin and yang contract’ for suspected tax evasion,” the spokesperson added. Yin and yang contracts involve having a real contract that defines the true salary, and another one with a lower salary that is submitted to the tax authorities.