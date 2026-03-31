Joel Choo says being veteran actor Zhu Houren’s son comes with pressure – but is also 'very good branding'

In the latest episode of 8days’ chat show DNA, veteran actor Zhu Houren, 71, and his son Joel Choo, 31, sit down with host Rebecca Lim to discuss their relationship, careers, and social media – from Choo's journey as an actor-turned-content creator to Zhu's own rise on social media with The OG Gang.

Choo began his acting career with Mediacorp before leaving in 2021 to join TCP Artistes. Zhu admitted he was taken aback by the move, having spent nearly four decades with the broadcaster himself.

“If you leave the station, what else can you do?” wondered Zhu Houren at the time.

But for Choo, the decision was intentional. Despite his father's worries, he was certain of his direction.

“At that point, other than acting, I also wanted to explore social media, because I enjoy doing content, especially from [the time during COVID-19], when I made a lot of [social media] videos,” said Choo.

And he delivered. Infusing his content with his distinct sense of humour, Choo has carved out his own identity on TikTok and Instagram.

Remember his iconic “Fa Ge” compilation from last year’s Star Awards?