Joel Choo says being veteran actor Zhu Houren’s son comes with pressure – but is also 'very good branding'
The actor-turned-content creator opens up in 8days chat show DNA about what it's like working alongside his father.
In the latest episode of 8days’ chat show DNA, veteran actor Zhu Houren, 71, and his son Joel Choo, 31, sit down with host Rebecca Lim to discuss their relationship, careers, and social media – from Choo's journey as an actor-turned-content creator to Zhu's own rise on social media with The OG Gang.
Choo began his acting career with Mediacorp before leaving in 2021 to join TCP Artistes. Zhu admitted he was taken aback by the move, having spent nearly four decades with the broadcaster himself.
“If you leave the station, what else can you do?” wondered Zhu Houren at the time.
But for Choo, the decision was intentional. Despite his father's worries, he was certain of his direction.
“At that point, other than acting, I also wanted to explore social media, because I enjoy doing content, especially from [the time during COVID-19], when I made a lot of [social media] videos,” said Choo.
And he delivered. Infusing his content with his distinct sense of humour, Choo has carved out his own identity on TikTok and Instagram.
Remember his iconic “Fa Ge” compilation from last year’s Star Awards?
Zhu eventually recognised that Choo had made the right call, sharing that he has also reaped the benefits of his son’s social media success – including opportunities to appear together in ads and endorsements.
On what it’s like to be known as Zhu’s son, Choo shared: “I think there’s pressure when it comes to acting, I think people expect me to be a certain level of standard. But other than that, I think it’s a very good branding, I embrace it.”
“I get a lot of father-and-son jobs also, and we get to share this platform and get to do what we love together, that’s also good,” continued Choo.
Zhu's social media game is holding its own too.
Over the past year, The OG Gang – Zhu, Chen Shucheng, 76, and Richard Low, 73 – have drawn nearly 70,000 TikTok followers who keep coming back for more.
When asked if he now gives his dad feedback on his social media content, Choo quipped: “The funny thing is every time he needs to post things, he still cannot get it right. Maybe he’s [gotten the hang of it] now. But it was so bad that sometimes he would drive to my place just to get my help with posting things.”
“[He would ask] ‘Why don’t I have the plus sign?’, ‘How do I add a link?’,” chuckled Choo.
Zhu revealed that he can now manage his own social media account – though he admits he still forgets how to from time to time.
“Now, I’ve started teaching Shucheng da ge [big brother],” he said. Still, he’s not the most tech-savvy among the trio, noting that the title goes to Low.
“He was the first to start using social media. I followed him,” Zhu added.
Looks like we can officially call Zhu and Choo a father-and-son social media star duo now.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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