Zoe Tay revisits almost 40 years of memories with Aileen Tan, from Star Search to mahjong

Give Zoe Tay an EZ-Link card, the words “meet me there”, and eight hours to find one of her oldest friends and where does she go? As it turns out, almost everywhere.

The veteran actress was tasked with finding fellow actress Aileen Tan in an episode of CNA Insider’s Meet Me There. The only clue? Tan would be waiting at a place meaningful to the two of them.

And yes, Singapore’s Ah Jie had to make the journey by public transport. “It’s not that I don’t know how, I’m just not used to it,” Tay said as she made her way out of Mediacorp. “When I first joined the entertainment industry, I didn’t have a car. I took buses to get around.”

Her first instinct was Tan’s home as they enjoy playing mahjong. “I think it's the place where I've spent the most time with her outside of work,” Tay explained. “It's where we gradually became closer.”

Tay was so certain that Tan would be there that upon arriving, Tay declared that she could smell her friend’s soup cooking. She proceeded to question Tan’s husband and searched the home herself. But Tan wasn’t there.

“I was so confident I could find her at the first location,” Tay said disappointedly. “I come here quite often because mahjong is what brought us together.”

FROM STAR SEARCH RIVALS TO MAHJONG KAKIS

The actresses’ friendship stretches back almost four decades to the 1988 edition of Star Search. The pair were competitors then – Tay emerged champion while Tan was first runner-up – but their shared history would extend far beyond the competition.

They trained together and later appeared in My Fair Ladies, a drama written for the participants of the inaugural Star Search.

Tay remembered being struck by Tan's singing ability when they first met. Tan's first impression of Tay, meanwhile, was that she was “incredibly hardworking and resilient”. “I think it was fate that brought us together,” Tan said.