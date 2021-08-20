One of Zoe Tay’s dogs is going blind, but the star says, ‘I am here with you’

On Thursday (Aug 19), Zoe Tay put up a social media post about her six-year-old Scottish Terrier, Pepper, also known as Niu Niu. According to the actress, Niu Niu has cataracts, which is “causing blindness in both eyes”.

Because of this, Niu Niu has become “very sensitive and emotional, needing more care and consideration”, Ah Jie said.

Despite this, Pepper is easily adaptable and continues to move around actively in the house, she added.