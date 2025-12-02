Mediacorp actress Zoe Tay pays tribute to her late mother
On Monday (Dec 1) afternoon, actress Zoe Tay paid tribute to her late mother, who died at age 88. Hours later, Tay posted a series of Instagram Stories from the funeral, mainly of wreaths sent by industry colleagues.
Mediacorp actress Zoe Tay, 57, paid tribute to her late mother in a social media post on Monday (Dec 1) afternoon, writing: "She never said 'I love you' but she placed love into every tiny moment of our everyday life. With a lifetime of kindness, she taught me to treat the world gently. Mummy, may your journey onward be smooth. Longing makes no sound, yet it rises and swells every single day."
It is unclear when Tay's mother passed. However, hours after her post, Tay shared a series of Instagram Stories from her mother's funeral, mostly of wreaths sent by industry colleagues and past collaborators.
These include wreaths from Mediacorp, fashion house Louis Vuitton and veteran comedian Mark Lee.
"Thank you for attending and for your support during this difficult time," wrote Tay in a Story. "Your presence at the funeral brought us great comfort. It meant the world to us that you were there to celebrate her life."
In June this year, Tay and her family celebrated her mother's 88th birthday with a three-tiered cake. Thanking her mother, Tay wrote then: "It is my greatest fortune across lifetimes to have met you. Thank you for everything you’ve given."