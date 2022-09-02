Crystal water? Constant eating? Zoe Tay and Qi Yuwu reveal each other’s health and beauty secrets

It’s probably superlative genes that account for Zoe Tay’s enduring beauty, but from new information provided by her fellow actors, we can perhaps piece together the semblance of a more complete story.

Although A-list actors Tay, 54, and Qi Yuwu, 45, have won plenty of individual accolades, the two have never worked closely together in a drama – until now.

Dark Angel, premiering Sep 12, stars Tay as a woman who becomes a lawyer to seek revenge for her husband’s murder, and Qi as her fellow lawyer who’s a bit of an ambiguous character.

The drama also stars Rayson Tan, Aileen Tan, Cavin Soh, Jeffrey Xu, He Yingying and Kiki Lim.

At a media conference to promote the show, Qi, who was born in China, remarked: “I have been in Singapore for over 20 years, and this is the first time I’m really working with Zoe.”