Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim and more celebs show support for President's Star Charity by signing theme song

You may have noticed some of your favourite local celebrities on social media popping up on your feed recently in short videos where they are signing to a song. Well, it's all for a good cause.

Stars such as Zoe Tay, Elvin Ng, Rebecca Lim, Desmond Tan, Zhang Zetong, Jean Danker and many more are showing their support for Mediacorp’s fundraising event, President’s Star Charity 2021, by participating in the #PSCChallenge.

This year’s challenge involves learning to sign the song, Believe, which was the theme song for last year's event to mark its 20th year. You can then upload a video of yourself taking part in the challenge on Facebook, TikTok or Instagram. Make sure you include the hashtag #PSCChalllenge and set your account to public. Then nominate and tag someone else to pass on the challenge.

Ah Jie posted a 30-second clip of herself signing the song and then nominating President Halimah Yacob to take on the challenge.