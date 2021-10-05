Zoe Tay, Rebecca Lim and more celebs show support for President's Star Charity by signing theme song
They are participating in the #PSCChallenge to encourage everyone to sign the song, Believe.
You may have noticed some of your favourite local celebrities on social media popping up on your feed recently in short videos where they are signing to a song. Well, it's all for a good cause.
Stars such as Zoe Tay, Elvin Ng, Rebecca Lim, Desmond Tan, Zhang Zetong, Jean Danker and many more are showing their support for Mediacorp’s fundraising event, President’s Star Charity 2021, by participating in the #PSCChallenge.
This year’s challenge involves learning to sign the song, Believe, which was the theme song for last year's event to mark its 20th year. You can then upload a video of yourself taking part in the challenge on Facebook, TikTok or Instagram. Make sure you include the hashtag #PSCChalllenge and set your account to public. Then nominate and tag someone else to pass on the challenge.
Ah Jie posted a 30-second clip of herself signing the song and then nominating President Halimah Yacob to take on the challenge.
Several stars, such as Tan, commented that this was their first time hand signing and they were glad it was for a good cause. This year’s show – a two-hour event that will air on Oct 10 at 7.30pm on Channel 5, meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment Youtube – will be hosted by Lim and Nurul Aini. Themed ‘Love Connects’, it will feature performances by Stefanie Sun, Taufik Batisah, Tay, Stephen Zechariah, Benjamin Kheng and Zhang.
The line-up also includes British singer-songwriter Calum Scott and Malaysian girl group DOLLA in pre-recorded performances.
Audiences may donate to President’s Star Charity 2021 from Sep 16. This can be done by scanning via their bank apps a PayNow QR code that will be available on mediacorp.sg/psc2021 and flashed on-screen during the show, or through giving.sg/psc2021. All proceeds will aid the 93 organisations backed by the President's Challenge.