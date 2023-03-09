Zoe Tay’s guest gave her S$20 red packet assuming her wedding was sponsored

Fact: Hosting a wedding banquet in Singapore doesn’t usually come cheap.

Of course, the cost of the wedding ultimately boils down to how grand of an event a couple wants it to be, and their preferences when it comes to celebrating the occasion.

That was the topic Zoe Tay, Guo Liang, YES 933 DJ Zhu Ze Liang and Seow Sin Nee discussed on the latest episode of The Zoe And Liang Show.

Ah Jie feels that it is important to have a wedding banquet, because plenty of “negotiation” goes on between the couple during the process. She believes it helps couples understand each other’s wants better and “upgrades” the relationship. That, and the memories created during the celebration, make the event significant.

Seow agreed, saying that she “might regret if she chooses to not have a wedding”. She thinks it is important to hold a wedding banquet that reflects the desires of both bride and groom, even if it is a small 'do.

Zhu took the middle ground; he doesn’t think a wedding ceremony is a must but is not completely averse to the idea either. “If [I] have a wedding, it’ll be small-scale, and I will only invite my closest friends and family,” he said.

Guo Liang, on the other hand, doesn’t think it is necessary for a marrying couple to host a wedding at all. “If you can get away with not hosting [a wedding] at all, you should,” he proclaimed. He doesn’t think you need a wedding ceremony to experience the things Tay mentioned.

“For example, having a tea ceremony can also give you the 'ceremonial' feeling. Inviting a few friends over for a gathering can also give you the same feeling of commemorating the occasion. The most important thing on that day should simply be the newlyweds,” he added.