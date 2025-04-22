Mediacorp animated series Zombie Safari selected for international animation film fest in France

Mediacorp adult animation series Zombie Safari has been selected to compete in the TV Films category at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025 in France.

Produced by local animation studio Finding Pictures and content creators Ministry of Funny, Zombie Safari is among the 30 titles worldwide selected to compete at the festival. Only four are from Asia.

Set in a world where a zombie virus breaks out, Zombie Safari follows a ragtag group of zoo animals who must put aside their differences and instincts to survive the undead horde – and one another.

The festival is an annual competition of animated films across different categories such as Graduation Films, Young Audience Films, Commissioned Films.

Sponsored by the International Animated Film Association, the festival will take place from Jun 8 to 14 in the town of Annecy, France.