Zootopia 2 breaks record to become top-grossing Disney animation film

‌Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2 surpassed 2019's Frozen 2 to become its highest-grossing film ever, the company said on Wednesday (Dec 31), marking a bright spot in a year when global box office continues to trail pre-pandemic levels.

The ‌animated sequel is the fifth Walt ‌Disney Animation Studios film to cross US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion) globally, grossing around US$1.46 billion at the box office after its strong US Thanksgiving weekend opening.

The film's success has been fuelled by an extraordinary reception in ‍China, where Zootopia 2 has grossed over US$560 million. The sequel dominated its opening weekend in China, capturing approximately 95 per cent of all movie ticket sales.

Zootopia 2 launched ​Hollywood's crucial holiday season ‌with an estimated US$556 million in global ticket sales in the opening weekend. The film ​reunites rabbit police officer Judy Hopps and her fox ⁠partner Nick Wilde in ‌a new adventure through the bustling animal ​metropolis.

With global box office still falling short of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, the sequel's success ‍has been a welcome relief to the studio ⁠and theatre owners banking on packed shows during the ​year's second-busiest moviegoing ‌season.