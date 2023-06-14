Zouk Group to open nightlife entertainment concepts in Tokyo and Los Angeles

After launching Zouk Las Vegas last year, Zouk Group has announced that it will be opening a club concept in Japan’s capital city of Tokyo later this year, as well as one in Los Angeles next year.

The Zouk brand, which was born in Singapore in 1991 and also has a presence in Malaysia, has a strategy of entering “key strategic markets” in “gateway cities”, CEO Andrew Li told CNA Lifestyle, making Tokyo and Los Angeles ideal locations for taking the brand further and wider.

Zouk Tokyo aims to open in September or October, Li said, and will be situated within Granbell Square, a lifestyle and hospitality destination in the Ginza district. The project is a partnership with Japan’s Belluna, creators of the Granbell Hotel Group, which owns and operates hotel chains across Japan as well as around the world in countries including the US, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The Corridor Street address in Ginza will house not only the club but also a boutique hotel, spa, restaurants and karaoke rooms. Li shared that the group is also looking at operating one of the restaurants, but will first focus on growing their team in Tokyo.