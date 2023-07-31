ZoukOut Singapore marks 20th edition this December with first-ever nonstop sunset-to-sunrise party

ZoukOut Singapore is a rite of passage for most partygoers in Asia and this year, the iconic music and dance festival is celebrating its 20th edition with the first-ever nonstop sunset-to-sunrise party.

Held at Siloso Beach in Sentosa, this year's ZoukOut Singapore will start at sunset on Dec 2 and continue all the way till sunrise on Dec 3. The party will then resume at sunset on Dec 3 and last till sunrise on Dec 4 – a schedule that will undoubtedly test the hardiest of partygoers.

As such, this year marks the first time ZoukOut Singapore starts earlier – which bodes well for seasoned party animals with adult responsibilities.

What's more: ZoukOut will be partnering with AEG (the same producers of Coachella) this year, so you expect a grand festival with solid entertainment.