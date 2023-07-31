ZoukOut Singapore marks 20th edition this December with first-ever nonstop sunset-to-sunrise party
ZoukOut Singapore, Asia’s longest-running dance and music festival, returns with a milestone party on Dec 2 and 3.
ZoukOut Singapore is a rite of passage for most partygoers in Asia and this year, the iconic music and dance festival is celebrating its 20th edition with the first-ever nonstop sunset-to-sunrise party.
Held at Siloso Beach in Sentosa, this year's ZoukOut Singapore will start at sunset on Dec 2 and continue all the way till sunrise on Dec 3. The party will then resume at sunset on Dec 3 and last till sunrise on Dec 4 – a schedule that will undoubtedly test the hardiest of partygoers.
As such, this year marks the first time ZoukOut Singapore starts earlier – which bodes well for seasoned party animals with adult responsibilities.
What's more: ZoukOut will be partnering with AEG (the same producers of Coachella) this year, so you expect a grand festival with solid entertainment.
The theme for this year's ZoukOut Singapore will be "The Tribe Of Tomorrow" which serves as an "homage to the new generation of partygoers who are ready to take the festivities to new heights following the strong return of the nightlife and entertainment industry".
According to their press release, ZoukOut Singapore will have "top-notch local, regional and global acts", along with "a food village, experiential booths, custom installations, roving performers" and "a light, sound and pyrotechnics show". More details, including the full lineup of DJs and ticketing information, will be released at a later date.
However, OCBC credit and debit cardmembers will enjoy a special priority pre-sale from 10am on Aug 4 to 9.59am on Aug 7. Early bird tickets are priced at S$268 for two-day passes. You can register your interest here.
Last year's entertainment line-up included award-winning acts such as Dutch DJ Tiesto and German DJ Zedd who produced the 2012 hit Clarity.