Can whisky taste like a place – or is terroir a myth?
From Islay-grown barley to Japan’s mizunara oak, producers are increasingly chasing a sense of place. But in a spirit shaped as much by craft as by climate – from fermentation to cask choice – the question is how much of a dram truly comes from the land.
Terroir – the wine world’s favourite way of saying something tastes like somewhere. It’s why Pinot Noir from Burgundy’s Cote d’Or carries subtle notes of red fruit and forest floor, while the same grape in Central Otago tastes brighter, louder and almost sunlit in its intensity. Terroir is the land’s signature, quietly signed onto a crop. Whisky, though, has been slower to embrace the language, despite being born from grain, water and wood. So why the reluctance?
Mark Reynier, perhaps the whisky industry’s most outspoken champion of terroir, sees the resistance as largely cultural. “Firstly, terroir is a fancy French word with no adequate English equivalent. To non-wine drinkers it has an uncomfortable air of pretense, prejudice, and yahoo pomposity,” he said. “Secondly, it is an inconvenient truth for an industry that seeks homogenised, international supply. Local produce with provenance and identity then becomes nothing more than heretical.”
Reynier’s perspective comes from a long career in drink. He spent 20 years as a wine merchant before leading the revival of Islay’s Bruichladdich in 2001 – a distillery now known for experiments with local barley. In 2015, he brought the same philosophy to Ireland with Waterford Distillery, championing barley varieties and slow fermentation, as well as the idea of Irish terroir, though the project has since closed.
Reynier’s quest for place-based whisky runs against the (ahem) grain of the mainstream. Homogeneity, certainly, isn’t born of laziness. Research by Tom A Bringhurst for the Institute of Brewing & Distilling suggests high-yield, disease-resistant barley keeps costs down, while consistent flavours let yeast, peat and casks steal the spotlight. All of which raises the question: does terroir actually survive the still?
It’s a resounding “obviously” from Reynier. “Whisky’s natural flavour, like wine, originates in the field – with barleycorn and its 2,000 flavour compounds,” he insisted. “These are immutable and can be liberated into alcohol by fermentation. That flavour-rich alcohol then gets concentrated by distillation.”
Reynier’s point is more than theory: Bruichladdich’s range demonstrates it in practice. Several series, including Islay Barley, Organic Barley and Bere Barley, showcase the distinct character of local grain. The heavily peated Octomore “.3” editions, made from barley grown on Octomore Farm, illustrate the effect further. According to Reynier, the island-grown grain brings noticeable differences in sweetness, texture and flavour, along with higher PPM – a measure of phenolic compounds that determines peat smoke intensity.
This lesson in locality hasn’t been lost on distillers half a world away. In 1992, Bill Lark opened Tasmania’s first modern single malt distillery in 150 years, determined to impress Scotland without importing grain. Unmoved by Europe’s high-yield strains, Lark turned to what was available nearby: pre-malted Tasmanian barley from Cascade Brewery, Australia’s oldest brewery and the last to do its own malting. The gamble worked. In 2009, Lark won its first international award for best whisky outside Scotland and Ireland at the World Whisky Awards.
Barley shapes flavour, but it’s far from the whole story. At Lark, terroir also lives in the air – and in the invisible community of microbes that drive fermentation. “Fermentation is key to everything great in life: chocolate, whiskey, beer, cheese, wine, kimchi,” said master distiller Chris Thomson. “So when we look at terroir in whisky, the most interesting part to me is not just the raw ingredients, but the bacterial influence. And every distillery has its own universe of creatures, which is incredible.”
If microbes are terroir’s invisible ambassadors, Lark gives them plenty of time to work. While many distillers stick to two- or three-day ferments to balance flavour and efficiency, Lark often stretches to seven days – and sometimes even 10 to 14, just for fun. “It’s a great exploration of flavour,” said Thomson. “This also gives our whiskies incredible depth and silkiness.”
From the southern hemisphere to the Far East, terroir takes on more forms. In Japan, where reverence for the natural world has shaped spiritual traditions for centuries, nearly everything surrounding the barley contributes to flavour. “High-quality water allows us to create a spirit of exceptional delicacy, and the dynamic changes of the four seasons, including hot, humid summers and cold, dry winters, give the whisky a deep sense of maturity,” said Suntory chief blender Shinji Fukuyo. Japan’s Mizunara oak also adds unique notes of incense, sandalwood, cedar and tropical fruit – so distinctive that it has become a popular finishing cask even for non-Japanese whiskies, from Dewar’s to Bowmore to Writers’ Tears.
The grain itself is beginning to garner domestic interest, though historical reliance on imports and cost considerations mean widespread adoption is still some way off. “We believe that understanding the types of flavours and aromas that can be drawn from domestic barley through the malting and mashing processes will have a significant impact on its future utilisation,” Fukuyo explained. “Though there are challenges in terms of production volume, if the unique qualities of Japanese barley can be clearly demonstrated and its flavour highly valued, its use has the potential to expand even further.” Already, distilleries such as Shizuoka Distillery and Kanosuke are championing local barley varieties.
Yet even as distillers explore local barley and environmental influences, to say all of whisky’s flavours come from its natural environment would be an oversimplification. “Unlike wine houses, most whisky producers don’t depend on any specific plot of land for their barley,” shared Chua Khoon Hui, founder of The Whisky Store. Terroir-driven editions are special releases, he argued, not the blueprint for a distillery’s house style. “That style is very much dependent on the craft of the maker, including drying the barley, fermentation time, distillation cut, wood programme, maturation period and blending. That is why we say whisky is about the people.” Consistency matters, too. After all, one would expect every bottle of Macallan 18YO to taste the same, regardless of the year it was bottled or which barley was used.
Even if terroir doesn’t define whisky in the same way it does wine, it offers something else increasingly prized: transparency. “I think there is a large portion of drinkers who are more mindful of what they are consuming. They are more clued up on sustainability, the values a company has, and buying brands that share their philosophy,” offered Abi Clephane, Bruichladdich’s global brand ambassador. “Once people realise, for example, that half of our barley is grown on Islay, they are interested not only in how that affects flavour, but also in the contribution it makes to the local community.”
Farm-to-bottle distilleries like Ireland’s Tipperary and Scotland’s Lochlea share a similar pride in provenance: their own barley, their own water, their own hands. And they back it up with detail – grain type, planting conditions, soil composition – through QR codes on the bottles.
Terroir, then, is not just a pretty story distillers tell at the end of a bottle’s journey. “It’s the start, not the finish,” agreed Reynier. “It’s the primary building block on the natural flavour journey, giving us opportunities to create ultimate complexity and greater drinking pleasure. We can drink less, drink better, drink honest.”
So the real question isn’t whether terroir exists in whisky – the evidence suggests it does. What we should be asking is whether we value whisky’s terroir enough to protect it, pursue it and savour it.
SOIL TO SIP: 5 WHISKIES WITH SERIOUS LOCAL CHARACTER
Octomore 16.3
The Octomore 16.3, the provenance-focused expression in the new Series 16 range, is single-field whisky-making at its purest: single farm, single field, single vintage. Using barley grown only on Church Field at Octomore Farm, Islay, expect honeyed malt, toasted grain, earthy smoke and a saline edge. Aged five years in bourbon, sauternes and PX casks, peated to 189.5 PPM and bottled at a bracing 61.6% ABV.
Tipperary Boutique Selection Quaich Bar Exclusive
Tipperary’s 2023 Quaich Bar exclusive is a single-cask, homegrown barley whiskey limited to 79 bottles. Matured in a sherry butt and finished in a port octave, it balances campfire woodiness with sweet sherry, apples, toffee and dried figs, finishing long and fruit-forward.
Yamazaki Mizunara Aged 18 Years – Tsukuriwake Selection 2024 Limited Edition
Mizunara may be a famously temperamental oak, but with time it can coax out signature notes of sandalwood, Japanese incense and gentle spice, layered over dark cherry and ripe peach. Rich, composed and lingering, with clove and a faint echo of dried coconut on the finish.
Lochlea Harvest Edition (Second Crop)
Lochlea’s Harvest Edition (Second Crop) ups the Port influence and swaps sherry butts for STR (scraped, toasted and recharred) barriques, giving the whisky a brighter, juicier profile that leans into fruit and cream. The coral-red label nods to Ayrshire soil, which turns a sunset hue once the barley is in.
Kanosuke Kagoshima Exclusive
A Kagoshima exclusive and a clear statement of local character, this Kanosuke bottling uses Hoshun barley grown in the prefecture and malted on-site using the distillery’s “Hioki” method, borrowed from shochu traditions. Recharred ex-shochu casks meet bourbon-aged components, bringing notes of green apple, tropical fruit and a warm, malt-driven softness.