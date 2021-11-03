What does 5G have to do with enjoying K-pop, shopping and car racing?

Nowadays, when it comes to being entertained, we prefer things fast, hassle-free, and accessible anytime, anywhere.

We want to watch our movies, listen to our Spotify playlist and download our favourite podcast in an instant on our devices, without any lag or compromises in quality. We want to shop for clothes, groceries, wait, anything at the click of a button.

One of the tech buzzwords we’ve been hearing a lot of lately when it comes to connecting all of this is “5G”. We’ll have 5G this. We’ll have 5G that. Singapore is 5G-ready.

But what exactly does this mean for our plugged-in lives as consumers? For those of us who aren’t tech-inclined, it’s still in the realm of the abstract. But essentially, it’s a souped up, faster “fifth generation” version of the wireless technology and cellular networks we’re currently using in our everyday lives.

And as Singapore continues to lay the foundations for 5G, it might be time to rethink the exciting possibilities in store for us. After all, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) we’re on track to have island-wide coverage by 2025.

With telcos busy getting their 5G game on – Singtel, for instance, has expanded its network to cover two-thirds of Singapore and has even increased its indoor coverage in malls – we take a quick look at some examples both in Singapore and overseas, of how this technology enables entertainment.

And in some cases, you’re probably already enjoying the benefits of 5G without knowing it.