Heard of the metaverse? Here are some ways 5G is slowly turning it into reality

When 5G first came into existence, most of us were just grappling with 4G. Today, the 5G “revolution” is well underway and slowly spreading across Singapore: Sentosa’s become a hotbed for use trials, while Singtel’s already got network coverage across more than half the island.

By 2025, it’ll be everywhere, says the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) – which means consumers like us will soon be spoilt with super-fast and safe digital experiences, thanks to this so-called fifth generation wireless technology and cellular network.

And it’s all happening at the right time, too, with all this talk of “metaverse”.