ACM's new exhibition brings Mogao Caves and over 1,000 years of Silk Road art to Singapore

Four life-size reproductions of China's Mogao Caves are coming to Singapore for the first time as part of a new exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM).

Titled Sacred Caves: Dunhuang, Buddhism, and the Silk Road, the exhibition is presented in collaboration with the Dunhuang Academy and brings together the cave reproductions with paintings, sculptures, manuscripts, textiles and devotional objects spanning more than a thousand years of Buddhist art and cultural exchange.

It runs from Sep 25, 2026 to Mar 7, 2027 across ACM's Level 2 Foyer and Special Exhibitions Gallery.

Located in northwestern China, Dunhuang was an important crossroads along the Silk Road, connecting China with Central Asia, India, the Middle East and Europe. Buddhism's rise in the region led to the Mogao Caves, a vast complex of Buddhist cave temples created between the fourth and 14th centuries.