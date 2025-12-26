Singaporean content creator gives free haircuts at HDB void deck on Christmas Eve
Content creator Aidan James Loo spent his Christmas Eve trimming hair for Haig Road residents, earning praise.
Singaporean digital marketer and content creator Aidan James Loo recently took it into his hands, quite literally, to spread festive joy to the residents living on Haig Road.
In a TikTok posted on Dec 24, Loo shared a minute-long video of himself giving out free haircuts for Christmas at a HDB void deck. He wrote: "Thankful for the gift of being able to give. Merry Christmas y'all!"
Armed with nothing more than his barbering tools, a plastic chair, and a sheet of tarp, Loo got to work while the sun was still up. He trimmed the hair of nine residents in total, wrapping up only at 9.30pm.
Throughout the day, he greeted his “customers” – many of whom were elderly – with a warm smile. He even thoughtfully switched from an electric clipper to scissors when one elderly man was “afraid of the sound”. In return, he was met with grateful smiles and well-wishes from those he helped.
There was a small hiccup along the way: Loo was questioned by authorities after completing his third haircut. However, the matter appeared to be resolved quickly, and he soon resumed offering his services.
Unsurprisingly, Loo’s comment section quickly filled with praise. Many applauded his kindness, with some calling it “kampung spirit”, while others said the world “needs more people like him”.
"Now this is charity," one commenter wrote.
Another netizen also praised Loo for being considerate and responsible, noting that he had covered the floor with a tarp to avoid making a mess.
Loo is the founder of Francesco’s Barber Club, a social initiative named after Pope Francis. Inspired by the late Pope’s teachings, he has been offering free haircuts to people he meets on the streets.
According to the initiative’s Instagram page, Loo has provided haircuts not only to random passers-by, but also to migrant workers.
In an earlier interview with local online media platform Wakeup.sg, he revealed that he had completed an apprenticeship at a barber shop owned by a friend. Although he was unable to commit to running a shop of his own, he shared that he wanted to use his barbering skills for good.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
