Singaporean content creator gives free haircuts at HDB void deck on Christmas Eve

Singaporean digital marketer and content creator Aidan James Loo recently took it into his hands, quite literally, to spread festive joy to the residents living on Haig Road.

In a TikTok posted on Dec 24, Loo shared a minute-long video of himself giving out free haircuts for Christmas at a HDB void deck. He wrote: "Thankful for the gift of being able to give. Merry Christmas y'all!"

Armed with nothing more than his barbering tools, a plastic chair, and a sheet of tarp, Loo got to work while the sun was still up. He trimmed the hair of nine residents in total, wrapping up only at 9.30pm.

Throughout the day, he greeted his “customers” – many of whom were elderly – with a warm smile. He even thoughtfully switched from an electric clipper to scissors when one elderly man was “afraid of the sound”. In return, he was met with grateful smiles and well-wishes from those he helped.