Inspired by dream of flying, Cambodian man builds 'airplane house'

Chrach Pov uses a water pump outside his "airplane house" in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

06 Feb 2023 12:27PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 02:11PM)
A Cambodian man, inspired by a lifelong dream of flying, has built a home that is modelled on a plane, complete with a fuselage-like structure standing 6m above the ground housing his two bedrooms and bathrooms.

The concrete construction, which has mock engines, wings and a tailplane, was built by Chrach Pov, 43, and has created a stir in the district of Siem Reap province where he lives.

Chrach Pov poses in front of his "airplane house" in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Cindy Liu
The "airplane house" built by Chrach Pov is seen in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

"I am so excited that I can fulfil my dream now even though it is not yet 100 per cent done," said Pov, who reckons he has spent about US$20,000 so far after saving up for 30 years for the project.

The construction worker plans to build a coffee shop next to his home for visitors and still hopes to be able to fly on a real plane one day, despite admitting he is nervous about actually flying.

