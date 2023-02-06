Inspired by dream of flying, Cambodian man builds 'airplane house'

A Cambodian man, inspired by a lifelong dream of flying, has built a home that is modelled on a plane, complete with a fuselage-like structure standing 6m above the ground housing his two bedrooms and bathrooms.

The concrete construction, which has mock engines, wings and a tailplane, was built by Chrach Pov, 43, and has created a stir in the district of Siem Reap province where he lives.