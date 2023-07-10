Amazon Prime Day returns from Jul 11 to 12 with thousands of deals on toys, books and more

Let's face it: Singaporeans can't say no to a good deal. Especially when that deal applies to thousands of products. Amazon Prime Day is returning from 12am on Jul 11 to 11.59pm on Jul 12 with discounts on toys, books, electronics and household items.

This year, kids and kids-at-heart will be the first in Singapore to get access to Hasbro’s newest toys and games from the likes of Nerf and Transformers, which will be launched exclusively on Amazon Prime Day.

How much of a deal are we talking about here? You’re looking at 50 per cent off selected headphones from brands such as Sennheiser, Marshall, Audio Technica, or skincare products from Sukin and Foreo, for instance. Bestelling books and #booktok faves can go down to as low as 70 per cent off.

However, Prime members won't have to wait till Jul 11 to score good deals. They can get first dibs on offers before Prime Day starts, including discounts on big-ticket items from Amazon's international stores. These early deals can be viewed on Prime Day's dedicated page. Some of the brands you can expect include Omnidesk, Bose, Muji, Lego and Tiger Beer.

Of course, to get in on all these deals, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. For just S$2.99 a month, you'll be able to participate in Amazon Prime Day and also enjoy a wide range of benefits including free delivery on selected items, unlimited access to Prime Video (which hosts multiple award-winning movies and TV shows) and free games on Prime Gaming.

That's right, you get all these perks at a price that's cheaper than a plate of chicken rice.

Once you've secured your membership, configure your Amazon app to receive deal alert notifications for the items you're eyeing, from now till Jul 11, via the Prime Day event page. Once Prime Day arrives, you'll receive push notifications on any available deals on those products.

To sweeten the deal, banks such as HSBC, POSB and UOB will have additional discounts for cardmembers which can be seen here.

Whilst shopping, you can also do some good by supporting local non-profit organisations through the Amazon x Retail for Good Wishlist. The initiative allows customers to purchase items on these organisations' wishlists and donate those items to them. Amazon will also have a dedicated page where you can support small businesses.

So whether you have multiple birthday invites lined up or are simply looking to furnish your home, Amazon Prime Day is probably your best bet to stock up without breaking the bank.

Check out the dedicated Amazon Prime Day page here.