Marina Bay Sands appoints veteran museum director Angelita Teo to oversee ArtScience Museum and attractions

Marina Bay Sands has appointed museum executive Angelita Teo as its new Vice President of Attractions, the integrated resort announced on Wednesday (Jul 8).

In the role, Teo will oversee the strategic direction of the ArtScience Museum, as well as other attractions including Digital Light Canvas by teamLab, the Sampan Rides and the SkyPark Observation Deck.

The Singaporean returns after seven years in Switzerland, where she served as director of the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage. There, she led a multinational team overseeing cultural initiatives, the Olympic Museum in Lausanne and the foundation's collections, arts and educational programmes.

Before that, Teo spent more than two decades in Singapore's museum and heritage sector. She began her career at the Asian Civilisations Museum in 1996 and later served as director of the National Museum of Singapore from 2013 to 2019. She also held senior leadership roles at the National Heritage Board, where she oversaw various cultural initiatives and festivals.

In a press release, Teo said she looked forward to returning to Singapore's arts and culture sector.

"I am delighted to embark on an exciting new chapter with the outstanding team behind Marina Bay Sands' attractions. Having spent much of my career in the arts and culture sector, I have especially admired ArtScience Museum's evolution into one of Singapore's distinctive cultural institutions," she said.

"I look forward to building on this foundation by fostering new opportunities for meaningful engagement and continuing to share the stories of Singapore and Asia with audiences from around the world."

ArtScience Museum is a key permanent attraction of Marina Bay Sands. Its current exhibitions include Flesh and Bones: The Art of Anatomy and Into the Ocean: Journey Beneath, alongside its permanent exhibition Future World: Where Art Meets Science, created in collaboration with teamLab.