Apple rolls out new, AI-powered Siri at annual WWDC 

Apple on Monday (Jun 8) unveiled a new, AI-powered version of Siri that is capable of analysing what is on the device screen and reaching out to the web for more information, rolling out a long-awaited overhaul of its popular voice assistant.

Called "Siri AI", the software will also have its own dedicated app, Apple said at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference at its Cupertino, California, headquarters.

Siri AI has what Apple called "broad world knowledge" that allows it to present the user with more details from the internet for a query.

Users will also be able to refer back to a previous Siri conversation, and the assistant will be able to find bits of information like a friend's address sent in a message, even if that information was not formally saved, Apple executives said.

"Truly helpful AI must be centered around you and your needs," Apple software chief Craig Federighi said. "This means integrating AI deep into the products you use every day, grounding it in your personal context and the apps you rely on, and designing it with privacy at every step. This is our vision for Apple Intelligence."

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the WWDC this year will centre on Apple Intelligence and Siri.

"AI is incredibly powerful technology with the potential to shape society in profound ways, and with proper care, unlock meaningful benefits for people everywhere. Still, some appear to be racing forward, seemingly pursuing AI for the sake of AI, without clear regard for the people," Federighi said.

Apple's new iOS 27 operating system will extend back to iPhone 11 models, the company said, adding that the next version of its MacOS will be called "Golden Gate".