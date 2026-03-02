Apple launches iPhone 17e at S$949, pre-orders start on Mar 4

Apple announced the iPhone 17e on Monday (Mar 2), its more affordable smartphone model, starting at S$949 with 256 gigabytes of storage in Singapore, as it looks to defend its share in a fiercely competitive global handset market.

The move comes as memory chip prices climb amid a global shortage, suggesting Apple is willing to absorb some component cost pressure to make its lowest-priced model more compelling.

By offering higher storage at the same price point, Apple is positioning the 17e as a stronger value option as it looks to attract new users and defend market share against rivals facing tighter supply constraints.

Some analysts view the higher storage at the same starting price as effectively a price cut, since customers previously had to pay an upcharge to access the higher capacity.

Users in Singapore will be able to preorder the iPhone 17e from 10.15pm, Singapore time, on Wednesday (Mar 4). The device will be available from Mar 11.