Apple launches iPhone 17e at S$949, pre-orders start on Mar 4
Apple has announced the iPhone 17e, a more affordable smartphone model in its iPhone line.
Apple announced the iPhone 17e on Monday (Mar 2), its more affordable smartphone model, starting at S$949 with 256 gigabytes of storage in Singapore, as it looks to defend its share in a fiercely competitive global handset market.
The move comes as memory chip prices climb amid a global shortage, suggesting Apple is willing to absorb some component cost pressure to make its lowest-priced model more compelling.
By offering higher storage at the same price point, Apple is positioning the 17e as a stronger value option as it looks to attract new users and defend market share against rivals facing tighter supply constraints.
Some analysts view the higher storage at the same starting price as effectively a price cut, since customers previously had to pay an upcharge to access the higher capacity.
Users in Singapore will be able to preorder the iPhone 17e from 10.15pm, Singapore time, on Wednesday (Mar 4). The device will be available from Mar 11.
The iPhone 17e is powered by Apple's latest-generation A19 chip, built on 3-nanometre technology, marking a performance upgrade for the company's entry-tier lineup.
The device also includes Apple's new C1X modem, which the company said offers faster cellular speeds while consuming less power.
The 17e gains MagSafe support for the first time in the "e" series, allowing users to access Apple's magnetic ecosystem of chargers and accessories and enabling wireless charging speeds of up to 15 watts, compared with slower standard Qi charging on the prior model.
Apple on Monday also introduced its redesigned iPad Air powered by the new M4 chip, with the 11-inch model starting at S$899 and the larger 13-inch version at S$1,199.
Separately, Google has explored hosting servers in its data centers to power an upcoming version of Siri using Gemini, while meeting Apple's privacy standards, at the company's request, the Information reported on Monday.
Apple and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the report.