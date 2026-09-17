The new iPhone 18 Pro range is here – but who is it for?
Apple's latest iPhone makes its debut, but only with the Pro and Pro Max models with no basic version announced yet. Should you get this instead of waiting? What about the iPhone Duo?
Announced alongside the iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone 18 Pro range, with a starting price of S$1,899, the company's top-of-the-line flagship phone models. But don't expect any fancy folding screens. Instead, the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max share the same design as last year's iPhone 17 Pro range, but pack upgrades for its camera, battery, and processor.
Missing though, from the announcements, was Apple's basic iPhone, which is usually announced alongside the Pro models. But it's only a matter of time before they are announced. With the iPhone Duo a month away from release, should you get the iPhone 18 Pro, or wait and see what else Apple has in store?
WHO IS THIS FOR?
While the iPhone 18 Pro range feels designed for power users who just want the very best Apple has to offer, that doesn't mean a casual user can't pick one up. After all, Apple's phones are usually designed to allow anyone, even your non-tech grandma, to use easily.
Thanks to the new Siri AI, the iPhone 18 is more personable, and can chat with you somewhat like a person would. It can help you draft emails, share photos, or even answer questions. The best feature, though, is the ability to pick up context on your display, such as a conversation about a meeting, and then add it to your calendar when asked.
This makes it such that even the most non-tech-savvy users will have no issues using the phone. All of these features are powered by the new A20 Pro chip with a dual 16-core Neural Engine, which should deliver almost instantaneous replies, while also keeping your data private. And even if it's sent to the cloud, Apple says the data isn't shared with anyone else, not even Apple.
Now, the biggest upgrade for the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max is its new 48MP Fusion camera, which features a variable aperture. What this means is that it has a moving physical opening inside that opens and closes, and controls the amount of light that goes into the camera. Basically, it functions just like the pupil in your eye.
This allows for better low-light shots, and gives you a nice-looking blur for your portrait shots. Now, you may be wondering if this is all too complicated for most. Fret not, the iPhone 18 Pro's software will handle the bulk of the work – you just need to point and shoot. But these settings can also be adjusted by users who are more familiar with photography, allowing them to make full use of this phone's camera.
WHAT CAN YOU DO WITH IT?
Besides taking cinematic K-drama-esque shots and videos with its great camera, the iPhone 18 Pro range features a powerful cooling system that keeps the processor running at peak performance. This makes it an ideal gaming device, and the Pro's 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max's 6.9-inch display are sharp and vibrant, with a fast, responsive 120Hz refresh rate with no lag.
The phone also comes with improved battery life over last year's models, giving you up to 34 hours of video playback on the iPhone 18 Pro and up to 43 hours on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. They also feature wireless charging and fast charging. This means you'll have all-day battery life, and can quickly and easily charge back up if needed.
SHOULD I WAIT FOR THE IPHONE 18 OR IPHONE DUO?
The iPhone 18's release date is not yet known, so if your current phone is three years or older, this is actually a great (but pricey) upgrade. It's likely that the iPhone 18 will be more affordable with less powerful features, so if you think you won't need the new camera, or the telephoto zoom of the Pro range, you should be patient.
As for the new foldable S$3,099 iPhone Duo, you should wait if you want the newest tech that's set to be available on Oct 23. But bear in mind the Duo won't have the Pro's fancy new camera or telephoto zoom, and doesn't come with Face ID either. But you do get a bigger screen, bragging rights, and envious stares.
WHICH VERSION SHOULD I GET?
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at S$1,899 for 256GB, which may not be enough. It's also a S$150 increase over last year's iPhone 17 Pro. But with storage prices almost doubling or tripling due to AI demand, it can feel expensive to jump to 512GB (S$2,199). But that's actually the best compromise of pricing and storage at this current point in time. You'll have enough space for photos and videos without breaking the bank.
Likewise, the 256GB iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at S$2,099, with the 512GB model at S$2,399, and with the right telco plan, you could probably be paying much less.
Lastly, keep in mind that you can also get an iCloud+ plan for extra storage by hosting your photos and videos on the cloud, and the new iCloud+ plan comes with Apple TV and Apple Arcade for just S$1.48 a month, which sounds like a pretty good deal.