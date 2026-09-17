The new iPhone 18 Pro range is here – but who is it for?

Announced alongside the iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone 18 Pro range, with a starting price of S$1,899, the company's top-of-the-line flagship phone models. But don't expect any fancy folding screens. Instead, the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max share the same design as last year's iPhone 17 Pro range, but pack upgrades for its camera, battery, and processor.

Missing though, from the announcements, was Apple's basic iPhone, which is usually announced alongside the Pro models. But it's only a matter of time before they are announced. With the iPhone Duo a month away from release, should you get the iPhone 18 Pro, or wait and see what else Apple has in store?

WHO IS THIS FOR?

While the iPhone 18 Pro range feels designed for power users who just want the very best Apple has to offer, that doesn't mean a casual user can't pick one up. After all, Apple's phones are usually designed to allow anyone, even your non-tech grandma, to use easily.