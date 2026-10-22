Apple iPhone Duo hands-on: So what do you get for S$3,099?
Apple's first foldable iPhone Duo starts at S$3,099, featuring a 7.6-inch OLED display, the A20 Pro chip and cool multitasking capabilities. But is it worth buying?
If you've been holding out on getting an iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max for the iPhone Duo, then you're probably eagerly waiting for the release on Friday (Oct 23). The first foldable phone from Apple is the most expensive iPhone yet with a starting price of S$3,099.
Featuring an outer 5.4-inch display and an internal 7.6-inch OLED screen, the iPhone Duo is also Apple's largest phone in its lineup – when opened up, its display is 50 per cent larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
WHAT AM I GETTING FOR THE PRICE?
When unfolded, the 7.6-inch phone is just slightly smaller than the 8.3-inch iPad mini, and is designed to make consuming video content and reading a lot better compared to current foldables (with the exception of the Samsung Galaxy Fold8). The internal screen uses a matte finish, which helps reduce reflections and glare for even better viewing and reading. It certainly stands out compared with other foldables with glossy inner screens.
Now, since it's Apple's most premium phone yet, the iPhone Duo features a titanium frame with a mirror finish that looks great. Interestingly, there's no Face ID, Apple's face recognition technology for unlocking your phone. Instead, it uses the older Touch ID located on the power button. You do get the Camera Control button, which you can use to launch Duo's camera, and access Siri Camera (which you can use to take a picture and let the AI answer questions or do things, such as create an event based on a picture of a poster).
If you're worried about the durability of your expensive new phone, the good news is that Apple has thrown in a ton of protection, from its Ceramic Shield technology to protect the front and back from scratches, to the IP68 water and dust resistance, similar to the Honor Magic V6, which means it can stay more than 1m underwater for more than 30 minutes, and is completely protected against dust.
The camera won't have the telephoto zoom found on the iPhone 18 Pro range – it only comes with two cameras, a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide. The cameras can do up to 4x optical-quality zoom, though anything after that is digital and will look very pixelated.
Powering all that is Apple's most powerful mobile phone chip, the A20 Pro, which uses a custom vapour chamber to keep it cool, as well as a special pipe through the hinge to transfer heat between the two halves of the phone, allowing more surface area to dissipate the heat. What this all means is that your iPhone Duo should run at peak performance for much longer.
HOW DOES THE IPHONE DUO FEEL?
As for the rounded edges, Apple has designed the Duo's operating system to fit the design, and has placed most of the controls to the side. This serves two purposes – it makes the vertical space similar to your normal phones, while also putting them within easy thumb reach. However, the caveat is that you have to use the phone with your right hand. You can't switch it to the left side if you are left-handed. It's a bit of a stretch to try to reach the buttons on the right side.
That said, the curves also start to make sense once you hold the iPhone Duo in your right hand, since there are no edges that dig into your palm. Unfolding the phone also feels very smooth, and it snaps into place once it almost fully opens. Apple has added a pretty cool opening effect that makes it feel like the outer display is blending into the inner when opening it. An upcoming update will also allow you to use the iPhone Duo as a notepad, sketch, or mark up documents with the Apple Pencil.
The iPhone Duo fits nicely in the pocket, and why wouldn't it? It's technically smaller in size compared to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max when folded. When unfolded, it’s just 5.2mm thick, but doesn’t feel at all flimsy. When unfolded, the crease is practically invisible unlike other foldable phones where it's quite visible. You’ll have to look for it closely to spot it, or if you have a really dark background on the screen where it can just vaguely show up.
WHAT CAN YOU DO WITH THE BIGGER SCREEN?
Right out of the box, Apple's own apps are optimised for the iPhone Duo, while third-party apps such as Netflix will take advantage of the larger screen real estate, allowing you to seamlessly switch between outer and inner displays while watching content, and when you half fold the Duo, the controls are nested on the lower half.
Since there's so much screen space now, the iPhone Duo is the first iPhone that allows you to multitask with two apps side by side when unfolded. You can open two Safari tabs side by side, or maybe talk to Siri AI while running another app on the phone.
Apple is definitely further making good use of the foldable design with a few tricks. You can show the camera's preview on the outer display when using the rear camera, making it easy to get the perfect selfie, and there’s also Peanuts animation you can use to catch the attention of kids. And video calling using FaceTime gets a fun trick where another person can join in the call on the outer display, so they don't have to crowd around you for the call.
One cool camera function is a new Smart Take feature that you can use while placing the phone on the table half-folded with the camera facing you. Turn it on, and the onboard AI will recognise when you're doing a pose and snap a picture of you each time it detects one. It's an easy way to get hands-free shots, though Samsung's gesture-based control – by holding up a palm – is a lot quicker to use for a single shot. You can take multiple non-stop shots with Apple's Smart Take, though.
WHO SHOULD BUY IT AND WHICH STORAGE SIZE?
If you're a chronic early adopter, then you've likely already have pre-ordered one or are planning to join the queue at an Apple Store to get one when it goes on sale. If you're still undecided due to the pricing, bear in mind that you'll get bragging rights to be one of the first in the world to own the iPhone Duo and, for some, that could be more than enough.
If you're bored of the iPhone form factor and haven't already switched to the Android foldables, this is your chance to experience it while staying within the Apple ecosystem. Be sure to also pick up the iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand cover, which allows you to prop up the phone on the table for easy media watching on the big screen.
As for the size to get, you should aim for at least 512GB, as 256GB will feel very limited once you start trying to use the phone. Be sure to also pick up an iCloud+ subscription – at S$1.48 a month for the 50GB plan, you'll get access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade for plenty of content and entertainment for your new phone.