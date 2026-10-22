Apple iPhone Duo hands-on: So what do you get for S$3,099?

The camera won't have the telephoto zoom found on the iPhone 18 Pro range – it only comes with two cameras, a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide. The cameras can do up to 4x optical-quality zoom, though anything after that is digital and will look very pixelated.

Powering all that is Apple's most powerful mobile phone chip, the A20 Pro, which uses a custom vapour chamber to keep it cool, as well as a special pipe through the hinge to transfer heat between the two halves of the phone, allowing more surface area to dissipate the heat. What this all means is that your iPhone Duo should run at peak performance for much longer.

HOW DOES THE IPHONE DUO FEEL?

As for the rounded edges, Apple has designed the Duo's operating system to fit the design, and has placed most of the controls to the side. This serves two purposes – it makes the vertical space similar to your normal phones, while also putting them within easy thumb reach. However, the caveat is that you have to use the phone with your right hand. You can't switch it to the left side if you are left-handed. It's a bit of a stretch to try to reach the buttons on the right side.