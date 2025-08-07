Singapore gets Apple Maps' Detailed City Experience with custom 3D landmarks and new features
The upgrade adds more details for road markings, trees and custom designed 3D landmarks for iconic locations such as Gardens by the Bay, the Merlion and more.
iPhone and iPad users in Singapore will now be able to get an upgraded Apple Maps experience, thanks to the new Detailed City Experience update that was rolled out on Thursday (Aug 7). Singapore is also the first city and country in Asia to receive the update.
The new Apple Maps experience will let you zoom in to check out a highly detailed Singapore map that features custom designed 3D landmarks that will be familiar to locals and really helpful for tourists, such as the Fullerton Hotel, Lau Pa Sat, the Merlion, as well as Apple’s floating Marina Bay Sands store.
These custom models will also feature special dark modes that light up when the display on the phone switches to Dark Mode.
Other improvements include detailed roads that will not only show highways and bypasses, but also lane markings with arrows, bus lanes and even zebra crossings. There are also a lot more trees in the new Apple Maps experience which help make the map feel more realistic.
Also available in the update are guides to locations, which feature curated content that you can explore if you’re planning to look up new eateries or dating hotspots.
For drivers, Apple Maps will now have a “windshield view” that gives you a road level view so you can easily know which exit to take from the highway, while pedestrians can now enjoy a new immersive AR experience that will guide them to where they need to go easily.
To access the new features, swipe up with two fingers on the screen to turn the 2D Apple Maps into 3D. From there you can pan and scroll around to explore the new custom models of Singapore’s landmarks and explore the new look.
Apple Maps is not the only map app to offer a detailed experience. Google Maps also has something similar. For example, San Francisco and Tokyo in Google Maps offer street level information with traffic lights, crosswalks and 3D models.
However, it appears that Apple has beaten Google to the punch for Singapore with its rollout today. Apple did not say if and when its Detailed City Experience will be rolled out to other cities in the region.