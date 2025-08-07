Singapore gets Apple Maps' Detailed City Experience with custom 3D landmarks and new features

iPhone and iPad users in Singapore will now be able to get an upgraded Apple Maps experience, thanks to the new Detailed City Experience update that was rolled out on Thursday (Aug 7). Singapore is also the first city and country in Asia to receive the update.

The new Apple Maps experience will let you zoom in to check out a highly detailed Singapore map that features custom designed 3D landmarks that will be familiar to locals and really helpful for tourists, such as the Fullerton Hotel, Lau Pa Sat, the Merlion, as well as Apple’s floating Marina Bay Sands store.