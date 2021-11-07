Apple’s most back-ordered new product is not what you expect

Apple this month unveiled an array of new gadgets: More powerful MacBook laptop computers, AirPod wireless headphones with longer battery life and HomePod Mini speakers in three more colours.

But a different and unheralded Apple release is garnering so much interest that it has become the company’s most back-ordered new product: A US$19 (S$26), 6.3-by-6.3-inch cloth to wipe smudges and fingerprints off screens.

The cloth, imprinted with the Apple logo in the corner, is made with “soft, nonabrasive material” to clean the screens of iPhones, iPads and MacBooks “safely and effectively,” according to the product page. The listing adds that the Polishing Cloth – capital P, capital C – is “compatible” with 88 different Apple products. For most US shoppers, shipment is delayed until Jan 11, at the earliest.

Charging US$19 for a piece of cloth about the size of two stacked dollar bills is bold even by Apple’s standards, a company whose legions of loyal customers are conditioned to stomach steep prices. An Apple-branded set of four wheels to “improve mobility” for the Mac Pro, the company’s most expensive desktop computer, is priced at US$699, for instance.

But the Polishing Cloth stands out because it is far more expensive than widely available alternatives. MagicFiber, a popular brand of microfiber cloth that uses ultrafine fibers to clean glass without scratching the surface, offers a pack of six for US$9 on Amazon.

“You have to give them credit for the chutzpah to charge US$19,” Walter Gonzalez, president and founder of Goja, the parent company of MagicFiber, said of Apple.

Even so, the price has not stopped Apple fans from rushing to be early adopters.

Albert Lee, 47, a director at a consulting firm in New York, said he bought the cloth at an Apple Store on Tuesday. He was picking up a new MacBook Pro, a high-end laptop computer, when the Polishing Cloth caught his eye. He bought four and then posted a picture of his bounty on Twitter.