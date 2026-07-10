Ubisoft’s new Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced remake was made in Singapore

"Black Flag holds a special place in the hearts of many players around the world, and also in the history of Ubisoft Singapore," said Justin Ng, the game’s lead producer, during its launch on Thursday (Jul 9).

"Our goal was not only to preserve what made the original unforgettable, but to elevate it with the tools, craft, and expectations of today."

A SINGAPORE EFFORT

The remake is also the first title from the Assassin’s Creed franchise to be led by a studio in Asia, with other games led by outposts in Canada and France.

Which explains the palpable sense of pride during the launch event at Ubisoft Singapore’s office. The predominantly local staff (over 85 per cent are Singaporean or permanent residents) had arranged exhibits featuring hand-made assets taken from the game as well as adorable crochets of sea animals.