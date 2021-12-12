Banksy creates T-shirt to help anti-racism defendants

Hundreds of people lined up Saturday (Dec 11) in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy – a T-shirt created to help four defendants charged over the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader.

The grey shirt features the word Bristol above the empty plinth on which the statue of 17th-century slave merchant Edward Colston long stood, with a rope hanging from it and debris scattered around.

Anti-racism demonstrators pulled down the statue and dumped it in Bristol harbour in June 2020 amid global protests sparked by the police killing of a Black American man, George Floyd.

Four people have been charged with criminal damage over the statue's felling and are going on trial next week.