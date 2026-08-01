Is walking your dog enough? Inside Singapore's dog gym that's changing canine fitness

While Singapore has several centres dedicated to rehabilitating dogs after injuries or for age-related conditions, this fitness studio on Telok Kurau Road takes a different approach. It doesn't offer hydrotherapy or physiotherapy. Instead, it focuses on preventative fitness to help them stay active before mobility issues arise.

Opened in 2019, Barker & Pooch is among the first centres in Singapore to focus on canine fitness through exercise science, creating personalised fitness programmes tailored to each dog's age, breed, mobility and overall physical condition.