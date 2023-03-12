Ben Yeo's S$90,000 condo overhaul: 'I wanted to kick my sons out of my bedroom'

While it is not uncommon for kids to sleep with their parents’ when they are small, few would hang around till their tweens. Not Ben Yeo’s sons Javier, 13, and Jarius, 10, though. The boys have been bunking with Ben and his wife Claudia Cheong, both 44, in their bedroom since they were babies.

Ben decided it was time for the boys to sleep in their own room.

The host renovated his 950 sq ft two-bedroom condo in the eastern part of Singapore last August, converting the playroom into the kids’ bedroom.

“They were very happy to sleep in the same room as us, but I kicked them out,” Ben tells 8days.sg. “How old already?! They are boys, so they should be more independent. How are they going to manage when they do National Service?”