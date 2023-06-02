15 furniture stores in Singapore with the best vintage and modern selections
Furnishing your home need not be a hair-pulling ordeal, especially when some of these stores at industrial estates and Tan Boon Liat Building resemble museums and art galleries.
We won't sugarcoat it – home layouts in Singapore can be dreadfully predictable. But there’s a silver lining in the thriving scene of eclectic furniture stores right at our doorstep.
Forget the ubiquitous flat-packs and dicey online purchases. We’ve scoured industrial estates and the furniture mecca that is Tan Boon Liat Building for 15 stores that capture every interior design style. Happy furniture-hunting!
VINTAGE
1. Lorgan’s The Retro Store
At Lorgan’s, the twentieth century comes alive in all its mid-century modern and pop art glory. Imagine lounging on a dentist chair from the 1940s, aircraft seats from the 1970s, or a pair of cinema seats from the golden age of art deco.
From high school tables to church benches, the shop is an emporium of novelties that will make great conversation starters among guests. And if you’ve only got room for the finishing touches, a record player, typewriter, and even a nautical signal light might do the trick.
Orion @ Paya Lebar, 160 Paya Lebar Rd, #02-07, Singapore 409022
2. Noden Home
Compared to its ornate and loud counterparts, vintage furniture of the Scandinavian variety tends to be minimalist, natural, and functional. Looking to bring the old-world charm without going over the top? Take your pick from Noden Home’s curation of original designs by iconic makers.
Our picks: a Borge Mogensen Spanish chair, designed in 1958 with its original saddle leather intact to complete the modern farmhouse look; or an Erling Torvits bureau, a cabinet slash workspace where the adjustable desk proves uninspiring. And if you’re in the market for an extendable dining table, this asymmetrical eight-seater is sure to turn heads.
211 Henderson Rd, #02-02, Singapore 159552
3. Singapore Trading Post
Singapore Trading Post sources their pieces directly from manufacturers along our country's historical trading routes. Their collection evokes the charm of a colonial bungalow from a bygone era, creating a nostalgic ambiance reminiscent of Raffles Hotel.
To facilitate convenient browsing, their catalogue is organised into four themes: Bygone Days, Living in the Tropics, The Ambassador's Party, and Black and White. Within these categories, you'll discover plantation chairs, pineapple lamps, classic bar accessories, ensuring that your evening nightcap becomes an event in and of itself.
315 Outram Road #07-01, Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074
JAPANDI
1. Soul and Tables
A Japandi home is clean, natural, and bright, and this store understands the assignment. Take the Ellipse sofa and side table duo, whose curved silhouette creates the illusion of space in a small apartment. Or the Leather Padded Sofa, a grand centrepiece complemented by wooden wonders sourced from Indonesian plantations and European forests.
Soul and Tables claims their stuff is built to last a lifetime, and offers lifetime warranty and maintenance to prove it. They also provide free furniture disposal services and a generous one-month return policy should you have a change of heart.
315 Outram Road #02-03 & #02-09, Tan Boon Liat Building, 169074
2. Hommage
Hommage started in Serangoon Central in 2003, importing Japanese furniture directly from the Land of the Rising Sun. Today, they have much to offer those craving an oriental flair in their Japandi mix. Think shoji screens, tatami mats, and even onsen bathtubs for the full ryokan experience.
But Hommage doesn't stop at tradition; they also curate a selection of modern furniture from various brands. A recent addition is Bliss Time, which showcases dining tables with legs that make a bold statement in any space. In the bedroom, the floating Idiom bed frame from Nihon Bed adds height to the space, while sparing you the chore of cleaning underneath.
315 Outram Rd, #08-08 Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074
3. Nook and Cranny
Letting go of a beloved piece of furniture that doesn't fit in your home is a bummer, but this is hardly a problem at Nook and Cranny. Their furniture shape-shifts like transformers to suit your spatial constraints, like this Novac extendable table, which stretches from 1.2 to 1.6 and even 2 metres.
Likewise, some of their sofas are available in three different sizes, while others, such as the Andre Multiway Lounge Sofa, offer versatility with adjustable backrest positions, allowing you to comfortably stretch out your legs.
Personalising your choices is a breeze with a wide selection of colours and materials, including pet-friendly options for select pieces. To save yourself the hassle, you can even do a quick “vibe check” via video call before making the trip down.
200 Turf Club Rd, The Grandstand, #03-08/09, Singapore 287994
MID-CENTURY MODERN
1. Journey East
Journey East started out selling vintage and retro collectables at Dempsey and, over the last three decades, has become a treasure trove of reclaimed teak wood furniture and modern designer creations.
Among their original pieces is the Art Deco Curved Vanity, a rare one dating back to the 1920s to 1930s, which nails the mid-century modern look with its blend of wood, brass, and alluring curves.
Need a clever space-saving solution? The Distrikt Bed has your back, or rather, your side tables. And for those living in studio apartments, fear not – the bed also comes in a sofa version, saving you from the clunky presence of coffee tables.
315 Outram Rd, #03-02 Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074
2. Grey and Sanders
Nothing in nature is perfect, and Grey and Sanders lets you bring that notion into the quintessential mid-century modern home. Live edges of wood slabs are proudly displayed, alongside freckled leather that age well like patina. Here, flaws are not merely tolerated but celebrated.
The brand boldly declares, "Life is too short for boring furniture," so don't expect to find cookie-cutter catalogues lying around here. Deck out your sofas with your choice of leather upholstery, or choose your own wood slab for the dining table. And of course, artistry and utility go hand in hand. Case in point: the Hudson Extendable Table, a perfect match for a set of Kai Dining Chairs.
315 Outram Rd, #06-02 Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074
3. Mountain Living
Mountain Living, formerly Mountain Teak, caters to a crowd that appreciates the elegance of wooden furniture without the bulk.
Teak holds a special place in their heart for several reasons. Not only is it durable and low-maintenance, but it also surpasses other woods in outdoor furniture for its resilience against the weather. Imagine never having to fuss about unsightly covers cramping your balcony or verandah’s style.
Sideboards, racks, shelves – there’s no lack of options to doll up a feature wall with. Some pieces come with wheels for easy rearrangement, while others, like the dark labyrinthic bookshelf, serve double duty as a storage solution and room divider.
315 Outram Rd, #02-01 Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074
CONTEMPORARY LUXE
1. Fritz Hansen
We have good news for fans of the Tamago chair from the Netflix series Beef, featuring an indentation modelled after the backside of Ali Wong’s on-screen mother-in-law. The masterpiece isn’t on the market, but here’s an alternative without the comedian.
Fritz Hansen, a 150-year-old Danish furniture house, intricately cuts, stretches, and stitches their iconic Egg Chairs, along with other distinctive designs like the Swan Chair and Drop Chair. They’re like works of art typically found in design museums and galleries, giving your humble abode a touch of luxury without hogging all the space.
315, #13-08 Outram Rd, Tan Boon Liat Building, 169074
2. Vitra
Another purveyor of statement chairs under Waterlier’s umbrella is Vitra. Their collection is filled with eye-catching designs, but one that truly steals the show is the Tip Ton RE chair. When rocked forward, this minimalist plastic marvel offers a forward tilt position that gives your pelvis and spine a much-needed stretch in between those never-ending Zoom meetings.
This Swiss-family-owned company has a knack for turning everyday, mundane details – from wall organisers to clocks – into little surprises, too. These touches bring whimsy into the kids’ room, while maintaining a timeless appeal that saves you the hassle of frequent room makeovers as they grow up.
315 Outram Road #14-08, Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074
3. Ipse Ipsa Ipsum
Ipse Ipsa Ipsum is all about making high-quality and semi-luxurious pieces accessible, with a penchant for reviving old-school techniques and breathing life into rare materials.
With a repertoire of skills from hand etching to nickel plating, they work their magic on materials like Black Agate and Rose Quartz, painstakingly excavated from quarries; and patterned inlays for a dose of pizazz.
And even if nothing in their eclectic selection tickles your fancy, there’s always the option of bespoke furniture. Past customers have requested coffee tables, sideboards, and even a dining table carved from a single block of marble.
315 Outram Road #11-02, Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074
URBAN BOHEMIAN
1. Island Living
The urban bohemian style is popular in Singapore for good reason. Life in the concrete jungle can feel stifling, and until the next beach getaway is in sight, coming home to our plant babies, an earthy palette, and a cosy room will have to do.
Island Living ticks the last checkbox with its furniture selection, but it’s the meticulous attention to detail that truly sets them apart. From clothes hangers to towel racks, planters to chopping boards, every corner of your new home can exude a resort-like ambiance. Even the nursery embraces this aesthetic with charming baby furniture like the Couqillage cot.
8 Kaki Bukit Ave 1, #06-04 Mapletree Industrial Trust, Singapore 417941
2. Rooma
Every single piece of furniture at Rooma is designed in-house and handcrafted by talented artisans in Indonesia. While their expertise lies mainly in rattan and wood, with a diverse range of finishes, textures, and forms, they also surprise with occasional touches of marble.
One of the store's most impressive features is their ability to offer custom furniture. This goes beyond simply selecting colours, materials, and sizes from a catalogue. Instead, you have the opportunity to unleash your imagination and design something from scratch, whether it's a shoe rack to showcase your sneaker collection or a bed with clever storage compartments. The possibilities are limitless – you can even have a bookshelf inspired by The Lord Of The Rings if you so desire.
315 Outram Rd, #13-01/02/04/06 Tan Boon Liat Building, Singapore 169074
3. Originals
The urban bohemian interior design style goes beyond the mere transformation of your home into a Balinese villa. That's why the founders of Originals, drawing inspiration from two decades of travels, are imbuing an ethnic touch into the trinity of rattan, wood, and rope.
Their Nomad India collection originates from Northern India, where carefully selected pieces are given a new lease of life by skilled artisans. Vintage teak doors adorned with brass details have been expertly refurbished with wheels, allowing them to serve as versatile room dividers.