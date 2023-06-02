15 furniture stores in Singapore with the best vintage and modern selections

We won't sugarcoat it – home layouts in Singapore can be dreadfully predictable. But there’s a silver lining in the thriving scene of eclectic furniture stores right at our doorstep.

Forget the ubiquitous flat-packs and dicey online purchases. We’ve scoured industrial estates and the furniture mecca that is Tan Boon Liat Building for 15 stores that capture every interior design style. Happy furniture-hunting!

VINTAGE

1. Lorgan’s The Retro Store

At Lorgan’s, the twentieth century comes alive in all its mid-century modern and pop art glory. Imagine lounging on a dentist chair from the 1940s, aircraft seats from the 1970s, or a pair of cinema seats from the golden age of art deco.