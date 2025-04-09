Scary HDB corridors, creepy villages: 7 horror games from Southeast Asia to get your heart pounding

From the notorious pontianak of Indonesia to the hungry ghost known as preta in Thailand, Southeast Asia is home to lots of scary creatures.

So it makes a lot of sense why game developers from the region have drawn on these myths as inspiration for games. Of course, games with such monsters don't have to be scary – take for example, the made-in-Singapore Ghostlore, which features a Diablo-style RPG that has you hunting ghosts.

But that's not what we are here for, of course. We want to be scared out of our pants while playing in a dark room, heart thumping as we stare intently at the monitor searching for clues, aware that a jump scare is coming and there's absolutely nothing we can do about it.

So here are six made-in-Southeast Asia games that will likely leave you cowering under your blankets.