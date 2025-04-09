Scary HDB corridors, creepy villages: 7 horror games from Southeast Asia to get your heart pounding
Nothing scarier than something weird happening in our own backyard. Here are our picks of the best horror games to play from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.
From the notorious pontianak of Indonesia to the hungry ghost known as preta in Thailand, Southeast Asia is home to lots of scary creatures.
So it makes a lot of sense why game developers from the region have drawn on these myths as inspiration for games. Of course, games with such monsters don't have to be scary – take for example, the made-in-Singapore Ghostlore, which features a Diablo-style RPG that has you hunting ghosts.
But that's not what we are here for, of course. We want to be scared out of our pants while playing in a dark room, heart thumping as we stare intently at the monitor searching for clues, aware that a jump scare is coming and there's absolutely nothing we can do about it.
So here are six made-in-Southeast Asia games that will likely leave you cowering under your blankets.
1. AGNI: VILLAGE OF CALAMITY (INDONESIA)
Made and published by Indonesian game developer Separuh Interactive, the upcoming Agni: Village of Calamity is inspired by the Indonesian horror movie classics. The game features a fixed-camera style similar to Resident Evil and Silent Hill with a cinematic movie style using motion capture animation that really adds to the vibe.
You play as Agni, an investigator from a covert Indonesian police unit that investigates paranormal stuff. Venture into a creepy remote village called Desa Purba filled with dangerous monsters as you search for clues. Other game elements include a monster that's hunting you while you search, limited backpack space and the ability to bash monsters with weapons that you find.
2. SCARRED (SINGAPORE)
Do you love it when the lights of your apartment blocks go out and you have to navigate the now seemingly creepy corridors? No? Well too bad, as Singapore's indie game developer Koex Studio is about to release its latest game Scarred with this exact scenario.
Set in Singapore, the game features architecture that will feel familiar for locals, such as HDB corridors, void decks and school classrooms. This first-person game features puzzles set in a twisted dream-like world that you will have to escape from. There's a demo available or you can wait for the full game when it releases on Apr 17.
3. YAN: PARASOMNIA (MALAYSIA)
This set in Malaysia horror game will definitely get your adrenaline coursing. Made by Cerebral Games, Yan: Parasomnia takes place in the Wan siblings' childhood home of Wallace Court in the 1980s as they try to survive the phantoms trapped in the building. Expect Malaysian-accented Chinese voice acting, creepy rooms and multiple endings depending on what you do.
The game can be played co-op, so you don't have to be all by yourself, but for the braver souls, you can always choose to play it solo. There's a demo available now and the trailer is already scary enough with a haunting version of Rasa Sayang playing in the background. You have been warned.
4. HOME SWEET HOME (THAILAND)
While not a new game, Home Sweet Home remains one of the best Thai horror games around. Drawing from Thai mythology, Home Sweet Home (and its sequel) is a survival-style horror game that features a man whose wife has vanished and who wakes up in a mysterious place while also being chased by a female ghost.
Made by Thai developers Yggrazil Group, the gameplay includes stealth elements that require the player to hide from ghosts to avoid getting caught. As Tim, you'll have to explore the place to find clues and solve puzzles. Expect to meet famous Thai ghosts, such as a preta, as well as the krasue (in the sequel). Home Sweet Home is available on a lot of platforms, as well as VR, which is likely the scariest option to play this game.
5. THE DEATH: THAN TRUNG (VIETNAM)
Set in modern day Hanoi, this 2022 game from DUT Studio is a psychological horror adventure that has you walking through environments and solving puzzles in a first-person perspective. You play as Do The Dung, a streamer who moved into a new home and slowly discovers the truth behind the tragic deaths of the family that used to live in the place.
The game's name refers to the demon, Than Trung, or the Death, which is the one responsible for chained funerals called trung tang (double death) in families. Expect plenty of jump scares and detailed environments to be scared in. It's also pretty cheap to buy at just US$5.99 (S$6.50) on Steam.
6. HAPUNAN (THE PHILIPPINES)
If you were told to play a scary game about selling balut, a Filipino delicacy that's basically a developing duck egg embryo that you eat from the shell, you'd think it's all about eating said dish. That's not the case here in Hapunan, a story-driven horror game made by solo developer Yikon.
You play as Niko, a balut seller, and as you start peddling your wares at night, it's not ghosts you have to worry about, but a conspiracy involving the local police captain, his goons and a secret that needs to be uncovered. Don't expect any scary Filipino ghosts such as the manananggal, a ghost which can split its body into two halves. The scary things in this game have guns, and you'll have to stay cool to avoid being shot.
BONUS: MALICE (MALAYSIA)
Why get scared alone if you can drag a friend or partner down the abyss with you? Well, you'll probably want to give Malaysian developer Nimbus Games' Malice a try. Set in a mysterious Japanese temple, you and a friend get plunged underground where you discover a mysterious nightmarish mansion to investigate.
Malice is an escape room-style puzzle co-op game that requires two players to work together to succeed, and both players will have to communicate well and think quickly on their feet if they want to solve the mystery and get out alive.