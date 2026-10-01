Indie bookstore Book Bar to move from Duxton Road to Tiong Bahru Community Centre

Independent bookstore and reading space Book Bar is bidding farewell to Duxton Road – but its story won't end there. It will continue at Tiong Bahru Community Centre, where its new home will be about twice the size of its current shophouse space.

Founded by book-loving couple Alex Chua and Sara Ng, Book Bar opened on Duxton Road in July 2023 with a focus on Singapore literature, stocking genres ranging from contemporary fiction and memoirs to essays and children's books.

It also doubles as a cafe and community space, regularly hosting book launches, author conversations, workshops and other literary events.

Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, Chua said the search for a new home began earlier this year as the bookstore approached the end of its lease.

"Our lease was originally scheduled to end in June 2026, so we started looking for options earlier this year," he said. "Tiong Bahru Community Centre was one of the options suggested to us. We decided it would be a good fit, so we tendered for it and we got it."

Rent was one of the biggest considerations behind the move, Chua said, particularly when thinking about the bookstore's sustainability in the Duxton and Chinatown area – home to other indie bookshops including Littered With Books, Grassroots Book Room and Korean bookstore Bommoi.

"When we rented the place at Duxton, we knew it would be tough, but we managed to make it and sustain the business for three and a half years," Chua said.

"It will be sad leaving Duxton, as this is the place that gave us our start," he added. "But we're also excited to have a bigger space, be in a new neighbourhood and get to know the residents while bringing our community there, too."

Book Bar's new Tiong Bahru home will be approximately twice the size of its current space and is undergoing renovations, which Chua said are expected to be completed by December 2026.

The additional room will allow the bookstore to expand its selection and host more events, while continuing the community-building that has become part of Book Bar's identity.

"A bigger space can mean more titles we can carry, more events, and building our community – bookstores aren't just about selling books, it's nurturing community," Chua said. "Hopefully, the new space is where people will love coming to and make connections based around the love of reading and books."