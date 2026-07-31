This free night-time light trail in Bras Basah-Bugis transforms Singapore's myths into interactive art
The free night-time experience that runs from Aug 1 to Sep 5 features five light installations inspired by Singapore's myths, folklore, legends and everyday superstitions.
Visitors can look forward to a free night-time light trail across the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct from Saturday (Aug 1) to Sep 5, as five light installations transform public spaces with interactive artworks inspired by Singapore's myths, legends and everyday folklore.
Titled Light Together Bras Basah-Bugis, the experience is held in conjunction with the Singapore Night Festival 2026 and National Day celebrations. The installations are spread across Artsplace @ Waterloo Centre, Reflection Pool @ Bras Basah MRT Station, Stamford Place, Stamford Walkway, and the National Museum of Singapore, although the museum installation will only run from Aug 1 to 12.
This year's trail ties in with the Singapore Night Festival theme, Myths and Legends, reimagining familiar local folklore, superstitions and cultural stories through light, projection mapping and interactive installations.
At Stamford Place, artist Roger Ng Wei Lun presents Wandering Spirits Unbound, bringing together creatures from some of Singapore's legends, including the Redhill swordfish, the tortoise from the legend of Kusu Island, Pulau Ubin's legendary animals, Sang Nila Utama's lion, the Monkey Man and the mouse-deer Sang Kancil.
At the Reflection Pool outside Bras Basah MRT Station, the installation Plant Chilli Then No Rain! by Arup recreates the familiar local superstition of placing chillies and onions outdoors to stop the rain. It features oversized glowing skewers of chillies and onions and invites visitors to reflect on the everyday beliefs and traditions passed down through generations.
Also by Arup, Touch Wood! at Artsplace @ Waterloo Centre transforms the familiar phrase into an interactive artwork featuring a sculptural tree fitted with softly glowing spheres. When visitors literally "touch wood", the tree responds with changing lights, giving visual form to the common superstition of warding off bad luck.
A Walk Through Mythical Singapore by HeritageSG turns Stamford Walkway into an immersive journey through three themed realms: The Sea explores the legend of Redhill and its swordfish, Land follows Sang Nila Utama's encounter with a lion, while Sky features mythical creatures including garudas and Chinese dragons soaring overhead.
At the National Museum of Singapore, Howie Kim's Voyage of Icons uses large-scale projection mapping to transform the museum's facade into an animated tapestry inspired by Singapore's folklore.
This projection mapping runs from Aug 1 to 12, and from Aug 21, it will be replaced by a new projection mapping work as part of the Singapore Night Festival, continuing the exploration of regional myths and legends.
Admission to the experience is free. The light trail runs daily from 7.30pm to 11pm, with extended hours until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Visitors can access the different installations via Bras Basah, Bencoolen, Dhoby Ghaut and City Hall MRT stations.